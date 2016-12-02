6 Incredibly Chic Menorahs You Need This Hanukkah

Hanukkah is almost upon us (Dec. 24 to be exact). But before you start fine-tuning your wish list, make sure you have a stylish menorah on-hand that aesthetically matches the look and feel of your home. This year, there's a slew of options at your disposal, thanks in no small part to designers like Jonathan Adler and Anna Rabinowicz, who crafted epic candelabras made of crystal, marble, and brass. Below, six fashionable interpretations of the holiday staple that will light up the room—literally.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA CRYSTAL BLOCK MENORAH

NAMBE METAL MENORAH

ANNA BY RADLABS BRILLIANTE MENORAH

CRATE AND BARREL SHINY SILVER TALL MENORAH

JONATHAN ADLER SKYLINE MENORAH

MOMA FLEXUS MENORAH

