This Is Our Ode to Gold! Shop 12 Pieces of Gilded Jewelry

Get the gilded treatment! We wish we had the Midas Touch, but since we don't, we did the next best thing. As an ode to gold, we searched high and low for must-have molten pieces to adorn our lobes, digits, necks and wrists.

Instantly dress up a basic tee with a geometric necklace or ground a girly look with an edgy single-studded hand chain. From serpentine rings to a pile of bangles, treat yourself to a bundle of opulence with several key pieces, or let them serve as inspiration for our #lovegold photo contest for the chance to win a 14-karat Phillips House "Love Always" bracelet. Either way, show your appreciation for the metal with our 12 selects.

