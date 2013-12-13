11 Non-Ugly Holiday Sweaters to Wear to Your Next Party

Courtesy (3)
Andrea Cheng
Dec 13, 2013 @ 11:48 am

We all have that one special sweater reserved for one very specific occasion—the requisite Ugly Christmas Sweater Party. But that doesn't have to be the only way to show your holiday spirit. We present to you a collection of holiday sweaters that can be worn unironically, that don't jingle with every step, and that don't clash with everything you own. Trade in singing snowmen, 3D Christmas trees and other excessively merry knits with subtle snowflakes, pretty fair isle prints and bow-riddled knits. And the best part? Many of them can be worn more than once a year. Shop our 11 non-ugly picks for a sweater you can wear all season, year after year.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Joie

$298; joie.com
2 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew

$138; jcrew.com
3 of 11 Courtesy

Tibi

$285; net-a-porter.com
4 of 11 Courtesy

Camilla and Marc

$122; shoplesnouvelles.com
5 of 11 Courtesy

Alice + Olivia

$464; farfetch.com
6 of 11 Courtesy

Markus Lupfer

$400; net-a-porter.com
7 of 11 Courtesy

Tory Burch

$270; toryburch.com
8 of 11 Courtesy

American Eagle

$60; ae.com
9 of 11 Courtesy

J.W. Anderson

$430; net-a-porter.com
10 of 11 Courtesy

H&M

$35; hm.com
11 of 11 Courtesy

Topshop

$100; topshop.com

