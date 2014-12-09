Shine On! Shop the Prettiest Winter Metallics for Your Makeup Bag

It's that time of the year again! After working bronzy makeup through the summer and a statement wine lip in the fall months, it's finally holiday season, which means our arsenal of super-sparkly products can come out of hiding. A lipgloss with a slight iridescent finish adds the perfect festive accent to a dramatic eye, but shouldn't compete with your sequined party dress. Always make sure your makeup balances your ensemble---if you're wearing a classic LBD or an outfit that doesn't hold any sparkle, you can play up the metallics on your eyes, lips, and skin, but don't feel compelled to break out the body glitter.

To give your wardrobe an extra-luminous touch without veering into disco ball territory, we put together a list of the chicest winter metallics you need in your makeup bag now. From shimmery lip glosses and heavy metal liners, to barely-there opalescent highlighters, click through our gallery to shop the prettiest metallic makeup now!

Chanel Camelia de Plumes Highlighting Powder

The gorgeous floral design stamped onto Chanel's pearlescent highlighter ($72; chanel.com) is so pretty, we almost wouldn't want to smudge the detailing-that is, if it weren't for the candlelit glow it imparts when swept across your cheekbones.

Bobbi Brown Gel Sparkle in Thunderstorm

Consider Bobbi Brown's shimmery gel liner ($29; bobbibrown.com) to be the grown-up version of the glitter liner stashed in your Caboodle. Pick up a fine-tipped brush to sweep on a steel-toned cat eye, or blend the cream directly onto your lids as a base for a metallic smoky effect.

Tom Ford Cream Color for Eyes in Platinum

If diamonds are a girl's best friend, then a rich platinum, not unlike Tom Ford's cream shadow ($42; tomford.com), is her fearless sidekick. One sweep is subtle, yet sexy enough to leave the handsome guy across the room starry-eyed.

Marc Jacobs Lust for Lacquer Lip Vinyl

Pair one layer of this gilded champagne gloss ($28; sephora.com) over your favorite nude lipstick to give it a 24-Karat twist that won't compete with your sequined party dress.

Clinique Nutcracker Blended Face Powder in Snowflake Dreams

Channel your inner prima ballerina with this iridescent petal powder ($24; clinique.com), which serves as a nod to The Nutcracker with an elegant twinkling effect we're sure the Sugar Plum Fairy would approve of.

Gucci Magnetic Color Shadow in Liquid Silver

Very rarely do some hues live up to their name, but Gucci's Liquid Silver shadow ($37; gucci.com) is so pigmented, you'd think it were made from the molten metal itself. Get festive with an all-over sparkly lid, or concentrate the powder on your inner corners to open up your eyes.

Burberry Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Base

Not unlike King Midas himself, everything Burberry's illuminating fluid ($48; burberry.com) touches turns to gold-albeit a pale, sophisticated version of the hue. Mix a few drops with your foundation to give your skin a soft-focus finish that challenges your favorite Instagram filter, or use a makeup sponge to blend and emphasize individual areas, like your cupid's bow, cheekbones, or decollete.

Inglot AMC Lip Glosses

Want to try out the holographic trend without going overboard? Inglot's multidimensional glosses ($18 each; inglotusa.com) are jam-packed with liquid crystals, which shift in shade depending on where the light hits, and give high-impact and nude lipsticks alike an extra 3D finish.

MAC Heirloom Mix Mineralize Blush

Unlike some metallic formulas, which leave a telltale line of sheen across your face, MAC's Heirloom Mix Mineralize Blush ($30; maccosmetics.com) won't leave you looking like you lost a fight with a container of loose glitter. It holds just enough shimmer to suggest your glow was masterly-blended by the pro behind J.Lo's glistening complexion.

Benefit Take a Picture...It Lasts Longer Body Balm

Confession time: Once winter weather is in full effect, we often forget to show our legs a little TLC underneath our pants and stockings. Benefit's velvety body balm ($30; benefitcosmetics.com) not only provides some much-needed hydration, but also adds a hint of glimmer to ensure our stems don't look overly pale against the mini skirt we're breaking out for New Year's Eve.

