Shine On! Shop the Prettiest Winter Metallics for Your Makeup Bag

It's that time of the year again! After working bronzy makeup through the summer and a statement wine lip in the fall months, it's finally holiday season, which means our arsenal of super-sparkly products can come out of hiding. A lipgloss with a slight iridescent finish adds the perfect festive accent to a dramatic eye, but shouldn't compete with your sequined party dress. Always make sure your makeup balances your ensemble---if you're wearing a classic LBD or an outfit that doesn't hold any sparkle, you can play up the metallics on your eyes, lips, and skin, but don't feel compelled to break out the body glitter.

To give your wardrobe an extra-luminous touch without veering into disco ball territory, we put together a list of the chicest winter metallics you need in your makeup bag now. From shimmery lip glosses and heavy metal liners, to barely-there opalescent highlighters, click through our gallery to shop the prettiest metallic makeup now!