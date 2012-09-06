Sexy in One Step

3 of 7 Tsuni / GammaUSA, Jordan Strauss/Getty Images for Producers Guild

Try a Strategically Placed Brooch

Have a standout brooch? Follow the lead of Beyonce and Amy Adams and pin it at the base of a deep-V neckline. Not only will it accentuate your cleavage, it's an easy (and unexpected!) way to add sparkle to a little black dress.