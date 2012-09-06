Sexy in One Step

Sep 06, 2012 @ 10:28 am
Look hotter during the cold months with a few simple styling tricks. Try some tips inspired by Amanda Seyfried, Diane Kruger and Zoe Saldana, for a seductive new look that won't require a whole new wardrobe.

Jeff Vespa/VF11/WireImage, Marc Ausset-Lacroix/Getty Images, Kyle Rover/startraksphoto.com
Malin Akerman and Amanda Seyfried in minidresses
pinterest
Reveal a Little Lingerie
Play up your decolletage by wearing a lacy full-cup bra with a low-cut dress. Malin Akerman revealed a hint of green lace while Amanda Seyfried contrasted her LWD with a sultry black bra.
Jordan Strauss/WireImage, Jeff Vespa/VF11/WireImage
Beyonce and Amy Adams use a brooch on their cocktail dresses
pinterest
Try a Strategically Placed Brooch
Have a standout brooch? Follow the lead of Beyonce and Amy Adams and pin it at the base of a deep-V neckline. Not only will it accentuate your cleavage, it's an easy (and unexpected!) way to add sparkle to a little black dress.
Tsuni / GammaUSA, Jordan Strauss/Getty Images for Producers Guild
Kate Winslet and Liv Tyler in colorblock dresses
pinterest
Choose a Curve-Creating Sheath
Vertical colorblocking gives the illusion of a perfect hourglass, even if you've indulged in a few extra holiday snacks. Both Kate Winslet and Liv Tyler chose sheaths with black panels at the sides for a sexy slimming solution.

Nicolas Genin/ABACAUSA.COM, Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Zoe Saldana and Lea Michele in minidresses
pinterest
Wear a Tunic as a Dress
Let a tunic do double-duty for the ultimate leg-baring micro-mini. Zoe Saldana and Lea Michele opted to skip pants and wear their long tops solo. Needless to say, this trick works best if you are petite-add in tights or leggings if the look feels too revealing!
Kyle Rover/startraksphoto.com, Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Nikki Reed and Diane Kruger in sheer skirts
pinterest
Skip the Slip
A sheer dress looks extra sultry sans slip. Nikki Reed opted for a miniskirt under her gauzy maxi, while Diane Kruger chose tap pants under her lacy gown.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Marc Ausset-Lacroix/Getty Images
Molly Sims and Miranda Kerr in leather leggings
pinterest
Swap Jeans for Leather Leggings
Leather pants are as easy to wear as jeans and light-years more seductive. Molly Sims and Miranda Kerr each paired their leather leggings with sheer blouses for edgy-glam.

Mr Blue/WENN.com,BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
