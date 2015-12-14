Something Blush, Something Blue: A Pantone-Inspired Wedding Palette

Something old, something new, something blush, something blue! It certainly has a ring to it. We get all the feels from Rose Quartz and Serenity—Pantone’s Colors of the Year, an ethereal pale pink and grey blue dual-hue combination. The soft, watercolor pastels lend themselves perfectly to wedding inspiration. From super-soft paper details to delicate florals, uber-feminine fashion and sugary, angelic desserts, our hearts have been set aflutter by all the imagery. So, go ahead and cuddle up with a cozy cashmere blanket, sip some rosebud tea and get inspired by all the blushing beauty in this latest InStyle wedding color trend report!