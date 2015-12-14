Something Blush, Something Blue: A Pantone-Inspired Wedding Palette

Feather & Twine Photography
Amy Shey Jacobs
Dec 14, 2015 @ 2:30 pm

Something old, something new, something blush, something blue! It certainly has a ring to it. We get all the feels from Rose Quartz and Serenity—Pantone’s Colors of the Year, an ethereal pale pink and grey blue dual-hue combination. The soft, watercolor pastels lend themselves perfectly to wedding inspiration. From super-soft paper details to delicate florals, uber-feminine fashion and sugary, angelic desserts, our hearts have been set aflutter by all the imagery. So, go ahead and cuddle up with a cozy cashmere blanket, sip some rosebud tea and get inspired by all the blushing beauty in this latest InStyle wedding color trend report!

1 of 15 Feather & Twine Photography

Rose Quartz & Serenity

Myriam and Hunter chose sunrise for a unique morning-after photo session with their photographers at Feather & Twine—Why? The early morning sunlight was the perfect tone (can we say, Rose Quartz & Serenity?) for their bridal portraits. The bride wore pink (by TwoBirds), and the groom wore blue—and the final images are downright stunning.

Advertisement
2 of 15 Oleg Cassini for David’s Bridal

The Dress

Serenity could not be a more perfect hue for the bride. This stunning brocade ballgown by Oleg Cassini ($1,250; available in David’s Bridal stores and online in February 2016) features a vintage strapless neckline and tailored seams made with special brocade fabric and appliques.

3 of 15 Courtesy Ceci New York

The Invitations

Fit for a royal wedding, Rose Quartz and Serenity get the gilded treatment in this luxurious invitation suite by creative design house Ceci New York.

Advertisement
4 of 15 Rebecca Walker for Ira Lippke Studios

The Bridesmaids

Rose Quartz looks good on anyone, especially if you were one of Alexandra’s bridesmaids. Here, Alexandra (in Carolina Herrera from Mark Ingram Bridal) chose to dress her maids of honor (her sisters) in Rose Quartz gowns by Maria Lucia Hohan and her bridesmaids in Jenny Yoo. They all carried white fringe tulip bouquets by Belle Fleur NY, planned by Chandelier Events.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy Two Birds Bridesmaids

The Bridesmaid Dresses

Rose Quartz is ever-present in the Rosewater Classic convertible bridesmaid dresses by TwoBirds, which offer your gals more than 15 ways to wrap so that women of all shapes and sizes can look and feel beautiful. Styled as One Shoulder or the Grecian Twist, the TwoBirds Classic gown will flatter all body types. Then, just wrap it differently to wear again for a night on the town!

Advertisement
6 of 15 Ron Ben-Israel Cakes

The Wedding Cake

Featuring tiers of hand-crafted sugar flowers, and pale pink and blue fondant, this incredible wedding cake by the Sweet Genius Ron Ben Israel features the colors of the year in an ever-so-there way—looks sweet enough to eat!

Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy Josh Levkoff Jewelry

The Engagement Ring

This platinum engagement ring with its gorgeous round diamond centerstone gets an even more romantic touch with a halo of rose gold and pink diamonds by Josh Levkoff Jewelry (price available upon request).

Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy Jupiter Jewelry

The Earrings

These stunning 2 1/2-inch earrings by Jupiter Jewelry are handmade, set in 18kt white gold and encrusted in eight carats of pink diamonds ($21,000).

Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy Edie Parker

The Clutch

Every bride needs a bouquet—and a clutch to hide her handkerchief! This Edie Parker Lara Ice Clutch in nude ($995; neimanmarcus.com) features a creamy, pearlescent hue with signature ice ends, snap closure, and a vanity mirror.

Advertisement
10 of 15 Melissa Kruse Photography

The Shoes

Pale pink takes a spin in these stunning satin and jeweled Badgley Mischka heels.

Advertisement
11 of 15 Michelle Lacson Photography

The Linens

Bella Vita Events and Greenwich Floral Design created this luxurious table at California’s Sherwood Country Club inspired by the hues of the year. Featuring in O’pehlia Rose Quartz overlays by Luxe Linens, rose gold chairs by Revelry Event Design, sweets by Vanilla Bake Shop, and rose paper details by Proskalo Stationery.

Advertisement
12 of 15 Christian Oth Studios

The Centerpiece

Designer David Beahm infused the soft palette into these gorgeous florals and table settings for a wedding at the historic New York Public Library.

Advertisement
13 of 15 Madison Lee Cakes

The Modern Wedding Cake

The wedding cake gets a modern touch by Madison Lee, who crafted this hand-painted, watercolor ombre draping of Rose Quartz and Serenity out of sugar. Inside, the white angel food cake could feature a double-layer of frosting in pale pink strawberry and blueberry frosting.

Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy David's Bridal

The Guest Attire

Rose Quartz can work for the guests, too! Perfect for a summer wedding outside, this mini “Petal” strapless organza stripe mikado cocktail dress ($139.95; davidsbridal.com).

Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy David's Bridal

The Bridesmaid Gift

Give your girls baubles they’ll love like this two-toned crystal necklace. They’ll be able to wear this necklace time after time as it perfectly transitions from formal to casual with ease—gown on Saturday and with chambray on Sunday afternoon.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!