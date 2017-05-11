The Story of the Teen Who Brought His Mom to Prom Will Give You All the Feels

This article originally appeared on Hello Giggles. For more stories, visit hellogiggles.com

HELLOGIGGLES.com/Caitlin Flynn
May 11, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Prom season is in full swing, which means a whole lot of incredibly sweet stories are going viral. But this one is going to be pretty tough to beat: A North Carolina teenager took his mom to prom because she didn’t get to attend her own. Shontelle Howard-Moss missed prom because she was pregnant with her son, Rayquan.

“It’s always been on my heart,” Rayquan told WSOC Charlotte. “I wanted to make it special. She didn’t get to go to her prom, so I made it a priority to take her to my prom.”

Shontelle encouraged her son to take another teenager as his date, but he wouldn’t hear of it.

“Words cannot even explain this moment,” Shontelle said. “It’s been 18 to 20 years, and I never thought I’d get this moment, but he wanted me to have a high-school prom.”

RELATED: When You're Proud You Worked Out

We’re not crying—it’s just raining in here.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Coinage, life, well spent. Presented by Geico. The appearance of a room can drastically change with a fresh coat of paint. The average room will take approximately two gallons of paint to fully cover. If you are painting a room by yourself, paint generally costs between $30 to $60 per gallon. Paints also come in three different finishes, flat, semi-gloss or high-gloss. What you choose will affect the price. Before you paint you'll need a primer which costs between $7 and $15 per can. By the time you purchase supplies like rollers and a drop cloth, homeowners can expect to spend between $200 and $300 refurbishing their room. Hiring a professional will give you a higher quality paint job and can save you more time. The price for an interior job relies on three factors. Location, type of job ,and the painter's experience. On average, homeowners can expect to spend between $25 to $100 per hour. Generally, it takes painters two hours to apply one coat of paint. With two coats of paint and a primer. Homeowners can expect to pay around $150 to $600 per room. When receiving the price estimate, make sure to ask the painter if their rate also includes materials, like paint. If they don't expect to pay a little more. Whichever option you decide, we are sure the new color will spice up your living room. Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!