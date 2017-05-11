The Story of the Teen Who Brought His Mom to Prom Will Give You All the Feels

Prom season is in full swing, which means a whole lot of incredibly sweet stories are going viral. But this one is going to be pretty tough to beat: A North Carolina teenager took his mom to prom because she didn’t get to attend her own. Shontelle Howard-Moss missed prom because she was pregnant with her son, Rayquan.

“It’s always been on my heart,” Rayquan told WSOC Charlotte. “I wanted to make it special. She didn’t get to go to her prom, so I made it a priority to take her to my prom.”

Shontelle encouraged her son to take another teenager as his date, but he wouldn’t hear of it.

East Mecklenburg High School senior Rayquan Howard knew exactly who to ask to be his perfect date when prom season rolled around--his mom: pic.twitter.com/Jey9UxCKUM — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 8, 2017

“Words cannot even explain this moment,” Shontelle said. “It’s been 18 to 20 years, and I never thought I’d get this moment, but he wanted me to have a high-school prom.”

We’re not crying—it’s just raining in here.