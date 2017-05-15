Take It from These Teens, Don't Buy Your Prom Dress Online

It’s prom season, y’all!

While the seminal rite of passage is for many the highlight of high school, a picture-perfect prom is much harder to execute than meets the eye—we can't all dust off a sewing machine and turn into Molly Rinwald (sadly).

Case in point: ONLINE DRESS SHOPPING. In many (most) ways, online shopping is the greatest advancement of the 21st century—I mean, shopping in your PJs sans line has always been the dream. One of the unfortunate drawbacks of the process, of course, is that you can’t try on your picks. This hits especially hard for prom dress shoppers. What you see online can’t always be trusted.

Sadly, these teens found out the hard way …

I learned my lesson to never order a prom dress online again pic.twitter.com/PNpcCl7SYt — Kavita (@kavita1206) May 8, 2017

Since prom season is coming up, just a friendly reminder never to buy your dress online. #neverforget #spotthedifference pic.twitter.com/9B4ZMt99v1 — Annie Marchesani (@anniemarch33) February 7, 2017

I LEARNED MY LESSON TO NEVER BUY A PROM DRESS ONLINE pic.twitter.com/DYJMpZHsgd — Chang (@sariarenee) April 14, 2017

With prom season coming up, just reminding everyone why you shouldn't order your prom dress online.. pic.twitter.com/J3KxTUkkN2 — Santa (@hannnahhnicolee) April 6, 2017

when your mom surprises you with a prom dress she got online.... pic.twitter.com/gDvxsNeEjw — abigail mckiegan (@anmckie) April 18, 2017

when they say "don't order a prom dress online," they really mean dONT ORDER A PROM DRESS ONLINE pic.twitter.com/UcpRPrDHBB — ella (@ellashleyy) April 13, 2017

PSA: never order a prom dress online pic.twitter.com/SmiLoguFEK — Caitlin Townsend (@caitlinn_towns) March 29, 2017

Prom dress fail... 😐😂 pic.twitter.com/TjjekjS6BG — Brooke Lynn Bridge (@BrookeTilton) April 22, 2016

Don't order your prom dress online from China kids!! pic.twitter.com/gJWLs9xbWY — Frances (@francescurrier) March 20, 2017

Moral of the story: It's worth a trip to the mall to find your perfect prom dress.