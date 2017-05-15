Take It from These Teens, Don't Buy Your Prom Dress Online

It’s prom season, y’all!
While the seminal rite of passage is for many the highlight of high school, a picture-perfect prom is much harder to execute than meets the eye—we can't all dust off a sewing machine and turn into Molly Rinwald (sadly).
Case in point: ONLINE DRESS SHOPPING. In many (most) ways, online shopping is the greatest advancement of the 21st century—I mean, shopping in your PJs sans line has always been the dream. One of the unfortunate drawbacks of the process, of course, is that you can’t try on your picks. This hits especially hard for prom dress shoppers. What you see online can’t always be trusted.
Sadly, these teens found out the hard way …
Moral of the story: It's worth a trip to the mall to find your perfect prom dress.