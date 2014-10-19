Think Pink: 30 New Gifts That Support Breast Cancer Awareness

This October, we're shopping for a cause! Since it's Breast Cancer Awareness month, there's no better time for combining retail therapy with do-gooder tendencies. (Proceeds from BCA products support charities than fund research, provide education, and help women and families coping with the disease.)

We combed through dozens of pink-hued, feel-good finds to bring you our very favorite beauty, fashion, and lifestyle gifts that support the cause. From a gorgeous green tea brewed with dried rose petals to pretty floral stationery to made-for-cheat-days chocolate bars, all these editor-approved picks give back—some even pledging up to 100 percent of the proceeds!

