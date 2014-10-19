Think Pink: 30 New Gifts That Support Breast Cancer Awareness

DYAD Photography
Katie Donbavand
Oct 19, 2014 @ 6:00 pm

This October, we're shopping for a cause! Since it's Breast Cancer Awareness month, there's no better time for combining retail therapy with do-gooder tendencies. (Proceeds from BCA products support charities than fund research, provide education, and help women and families coping with the disease.)

We combed through dozens of pink-hued, feel-good finds to bring you our very favorite beauty, fashion, and lifestyle gifts that support the cause. From a gorgeous green tea brewed with dried rose petals to pretty floral stationery to made-for-cheat-days chocolate bars, all these editor-approved picks give back—some even pledging up to 100 percent of the proceeds!

1 of 30 dyad photography

Hans J. Wegner Pink Wishbone chair

This special-edition Wishbone chair, originally designed by Hans J. Wegner in 1949, is updated with pastel lacquer and a white cord seat. Thirty percent of sales will go to the BCRF.

$855, suiteny.com
2 of 30 courtesy

Rose Green Tea

Made with green tea cultivated in China and dried rose petals, Kusmi's romantic tea is pulling double duty from October 1, 2014 through May 31, 2015. During that time, 20 percent of the purchase price of all rose green tea products will be given to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

8.8 oz. for $28, us.kusmitea.com
3 of 30 dyad photography

Unique Vintage Umbrella

Don't let a downpour rain on your parade: Pop open this cute heart-shaped umbrella. Twenty percent of sales will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

$36, unique-vintage.com
4 of 30 courtesy

Pink Footed Bowl

Instantly brighten up a tabletop with this lovely Iittala Kastehelmi style glass bowl. 30 percent of the pretty pink bowl's proceeds are donated to the Young Survival Coalition which helps young women stricken with breast cancer.

$65, shophorne.com
5 of 30 dyad photography

PetiteEssence Diffuser

The balsa-wood petals change from ivory to blush as they absorb the pink oil. A cedar rose-scented diffuser will leave your room smelling as fresh as real blooms—except it will last way longer (four to six months). Thirty-five percent of sales will support the BCRF.

$50, agraria home.com
6 of 30 dyad photography

Extreme Dark Truffle Bar

Chocolate and charity? Count us in. Our fave is a delicious all-natural truffle bar that is gluten-free, vegan, and made with dark cacao (hello, antioxidants!). Proceeds will go to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

$4, shop.seattlechocolates.com
7 of 30 dyad photography

Bell'Invito Stationary Set

Pick up a pack of these cheerful handpainted note cards and 20 percent of proceeds will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). They're the perfect reason to say "thinking of you."

$52/set of 12, bellinvito.com
8 of 30 dyad photography

Pure City Cycles Langdon Bike

With its leather trim and handy rear rack, this sleek cruiser looks even better in October. If you buy it then, you can add a bright pink decal to the frame. Ride with pride knowing that $100 from your purchase will go to the Cure Breast Cancer Foundation.

Starting at $399, purecitycycles.com
9 of 30 courtesy

Cynthia Vincent Designed Water Bottle

Designer Cynthia Vincent lent her graphic style to S'well this month to create an exclusive water bottle in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 20 percent of the proceeds from each bottle sold will go to Fashion Targets Breast Cancer.

$40, swellbottle.com
10 of 30 dyad photography

Wilson Hope Tennis Racquet and Tennis Balls

Talk about a game changer! Just the sight of this cute gear from Wilson makes us want to bust out our tennis skirts. The brand will give $250,000 from its annual sales to the BCRF.

Hope tennis racquet ($30), walmart.com
Hope tennis balls ($3/ set of 3), walmart.com
11 of 30 Dyad photography

Cosabella Bra

Give your lingerie drawer a little love with this super-comfortable soft-cup lacy bra. It's a no-brainer, as 20 percent of the purchase will benefit Bra-ha-ha, a fund-raising event that promotes breast-health awareness.

$74, shop.cosabella.com
12 of 30 Dyad photography

Holst + Lee for Loft Necklace

Dressing up everything from a plain white T to an LBD, a statement bib necklace can breathe new life into your wardrobe. Plus, the retailer will give the BCRF 70 percent of the purchase price for this piece, designed for Loft by jewelers Natalie Holst and Rochelle Lee.

$70, loft.com
13 of 30 Dyad photography

Tory Burch Leather Tote

In the market for a smart new work tote? A streamlined bucket shape and bold power color make this an easy choice for 9-to-5. Twenty percent of the proceeds of all purchases will be donated to the BCRF.

$245, toryburch.com
14 of 30 courtesy

Nine West Tatiana Pumps

Nine West's gorgeous bright blue suede pump is the official shoe of Fashion Targets Breast Cancer. During the week of October 15 through October 21, with each purchase in-store at retail, outlet or online of $125 or more, Nine West will donate $25 to FTBC. Nine West will make an additional donation if you 'gram your new shoes, tagging @NineWest, with #9WFTBC.

$79, ninewest.com
15 of 30 Dyad photography

Casana Designs Cashmere-Linen Scarf

Stay warm on a crisp fall weekend and throw on a cozy striped scarf with a crewneck and boyfriend jeans. Ten percent of proceeds will go to the BCRF.

$268, casana-designs.com
16 of 30 Courtesy

And B Dusty Rose Blouse

During the month of October, And B will be donating 20% of sales of their classic blouse styles in the shade of "Dusty Rose" to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$106, and-b.com
17 of 30 courtesy

Rebecca Taylor Tank

This easy tank adds a pop of cheery color to your wardrobe and benefits the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation. Fifty percent of all the proceeds will go directly to TNBCF.

$225, rebeccataylor.com
18 of 30 Dyad photography

Fight Like A Girl Bracelet

Spread the word by stacking a simple cuff with a meaningful message alongside a wristful of bangles. The Breast Cancer Fund will receive 20 percent of the proceeds.

$32, accessoryconcierge.com
19 of 30 Courtesy

DSTLD Pink Skinny Jeans

DSTLD, makers of cool-girl jeans, teamed up with Bright Pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One hundred percent of all the proceeds from these cotton candy pink skinnies will fight breast and ovarian cancer.

$105, dstldjeans.com
20 of 30 Courtesy

Joe's Jeans Pink Scarf

A ridiculously soft scarf in a perfect-with-denim shade of ballet pink? We're in! Even better, 100% of the net proceeds will be donated to FORCE, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people and families affected by hereditary breast and ovarian cancer.

$78, joesjeans.com
21 of 30 Dyad Photography,Don Penny

Bobbi Brown Pretty Pink Ribbon Lip Gloss Collection

On your next GNO, surprise each of your best buds with a gloss from this special-edition set of rosy shades ($60 for set of 4; bobbibrowncosmetics.com) that flatter a wide range of skin tones. The BCRF will receive $12 from each sale.
22 of 30 Dyad Photography, Jeff Westbrook

Skinn Cosmetics Wrinkle Soak Age-Defying Hydrating Mask with Watermelon Extract

Total sales from this moisturizing mask ($23; store.skinn.com) will benefit Bright Pink, a nonprofit that focuses on early detection. Bonus: The formula's fruity extracts nourish skin.
23 of 30 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Honey Perfume

Marc Jacobs's best selling Honey perfume is getting a makeover this October! The limited-edition bottle ($76; macys.com) is rendered in pale pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. For each bottle, $3 will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
24 of 30 Dyad Photography

EOS 2014 Breast Cancer Awareness Collection

Two lip balms and a seriously smoothing hand lotion make up a berry-scented trio ($8; drugstore.com) that's ideal for travel. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
25 of 30 Courtesy

La Mer The Hand Treatment

This luxurious hand cream ($45; bloomingdales.com) works double duty-preventing against winter elements while its Skin Brightening Complex works to banish age spots. Even better? 20% of proceed benefit the BCRF.
26 of 30 Courtesy

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair & Evelyn Lauder and Elizabeth Hurley Dream Pink Collection

This top-selling (and award-winning) serum ($29.50; esteelauder.com) reduces visible signs of aging while you sleep, allowing for a glowier, more youthful look. Plus, 20 percent of proceeds will benefit BCRF.

$92; esteelauder.com
Not only will this set provide you with luxurious lip and nail colors from Estee Lauder?s Pure Color line, but a cute foldover clutch to stash your beauty goodies.
27 of 30 Courtesy

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion

Clinique’s lightweight Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion ($38; clinique.com) is a staple in any beauty editor or makeup artist’s arsenal, acting as the first step in the brand’s signature 3-step skin care system. A total of $10 from each sale will benefit BCRF.
28 of 30 Courtesy

Aveda Hand Relief Moisturizing Creme

Aveda’s Moisturizing Cream ($26; aveda.com), infused with 25 flower and plant essences, will help ward off dry skin in the impending colder months. For each sale, $4 will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
29 of 30 Courtesy

Darphin INTRAL Redness Relief Soothing Serum

This serum ($88; darphin.com), from Parisian skincare brand Darphin, works wonders for even the most sensitive skin, banishing redness for a more even-toned complexion. For every purchase, $10 will go to the BCRF.
30 of 30 Courtesy

Coach Poppy Wildflower Eau de Parfum

Coach’s newest fragrance ($65; coach.com) , a darker take on its youthful scent Poppy, combines elements both sweet (freesia, peach) and spicy (patchouli, mandarin). 20% of the purchase will go to BCRF.

