Nov 17, 2008 @ 11:43 am
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE, FOR PETS, A Di Alessi Tigrito cat dish
A Di Alessi Cat Dish
amp#36;80; buy online now at conranusa.com.
Courtesy of Conranusa.com
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE, FOR PETS, Jonathan Adler dog bowl
Jonathan Adler Dog Bowl
amp#36;50; buy online now at jonathanadler.com.
Courtesy of Jonathanadler.com
Gift Guide 2008, Gifts for Pets, Love My Dog Dog Lead
Love My Dog Dog Lead
$48; buy online now at conranusa.com.

EXCLUSIVE INSTYLE.COM DEAL
Get 20% off from November 21 to December 31! Enter INSTYLE08 at checkout.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE, FOR PETS, L.L.Bean Naughty & Nice Gift Tote
L.L.Bean Gift Tote
amp#36;30; buy online now at llbean.com.
Courtesy of Llbean.com
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE, FOR PETS, Holden Pet Bunk Dog Bed
Holden Dog Bed
$275; buy online now at funnyfur.com.
Courtesy of Funnyfur.com
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE, FOR PETS, Chewnel #5 Plush Toy, Bark Street Journal
Chewnel #5 Toy and the Bark Street Journal
Chewnel #5 Plush Toy,$10; buy online now at funnyfur.com.

Bark Street Journal,$13; buy online now at funnyfur.com.
Courtesy of Funnyfur.com
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE, FOR PETS, 3.1 Phillip Lim cashmere dog cardigan and leather collar and leash set
3.1 Phillip Lim Cardigan and Collar and Leash Set
$150 to $225; at 3.1 Phillip Lim stores, call 212-334-1160.
Courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE, FOR PETS, "the Jennifer" Lilydress
"The Jennifer" Lilydress
$120; buy online now at funnyfur.com.
Courtesy of Funnyfur.com
