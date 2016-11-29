Make It Personal With These Customizable Beauty Gifts

Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 29, 2016 @ 7:00 am

Call us a little self-centered, but a fragrance with our name etched into its bottle is infinitely cooler than one without. Aside from the Instagrammable possibilities, the customized flacon makes us feel a little like a celebrity who stays rocking personailized gear, fully adhering to the Kanye West "I get it custom, you a customer," school of thought. Here, we rounded up a list of the coolest beauty products you can either deck out on the outside, or customize the formula within. Scroll down to shop each product now.

YSL Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick

Never have your favorite hue stolen by your sister ever again. Since complimentary engraving is available for YSL's beyond-luxe lipsticks, she'll never have an excuse for running off with a tube of your signature.

YSL $36 SHOP NOW
Function of Beauty Customized Shampoo and Conditioner

When your current dynamic duo isn't taking care of your hair's unique needs, consider making your own formula. Simply head over to the Function of Beauty website, where you can take a short quiz to pinpoint issues like split ends, dryness, or breakage among others. The brand will custom-blend a formula designed to tackle all of them, while you choose your desired scent, color, and even what you want inscripted on the label.

available at Function of Beauty $22 to $38 SHOP NOW
Ex Nihilo Les Sublimes Essences

Kick your signature fragrance up a notch. A few drops of this musk-scented oil mixed in with any fragrance in your existing wardrobe creates a completely unique aroma you won't find on store shelves.

available at Saks Fifth Avenue $475 SHOP NOW
Jo Malone Tuberose Angelica Cologne

The only thing more gorgeous than this addictive floral scent? Its Instagrammable exterior with your name carved into the very front.

Jo Malone London $180 SHOP NOW
Prescriptives Custom Blend Foundation

Gone are the days of rocking that telltale line of mismatched foundation along your jaw. Following an intense Facetime session, a Prescriptives mixologist will determine the exact nuances of your complexion, right down to the undertones, so you end up with a perfect match to your own natural skin.

Prescriptives $78 SHOP NOW
Skin Inc. My Mask Cocktail Kit

You don't have to be a DJ to be the ultimate mix-master—at least in the skincare genre. Mix your serums of choice into the nourishing mask base, then chill out for 10 to 15 minutes and let your potion work its magic.

available at Sephora $55 SHOP NOW
Byredo Unnamed Fragrance

The fresh blend of violet, moss, and pink pepper with a twist of gin smells unlike any other fragrance to make contact with our wrists, but as far as its official title? That's your call. Cut out each of the tiny letters in that Byredo font until you come up with a worthy moniker, then use the wood stick to place and apply them. It's like a fragrance combined with an art project.

Byredo $150 SHOP NOW
Atelier Cologne Embossed Leather Case

Your travel scent will be extremely well-dressed from here on out, and with your name firmly stamped into the sleek leather exterior, even the TSA guards will recognize.

Atelier Cologne $25 for the case, $80 for the fragrance SHOP NOW

