The Best Makeup-Dress Pairings to Try This Holiday Season

"Ruby’s cool tone ombré Ellie Saab gown of blues and merlot shades complimented the 'modern metallic frosty' inspiration perfectly," explained celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker, who created this look for Ruby Rose. "I wanted to keep the makeup reflective, bright, modern, and seasonal by avoiding anything too dark or too colorful." Reach for Urban Decay's 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Cuff ($20; sephora.com) and apply it in the center of the eyelid, as well as on center of the waterline and along the bottom lash line, smudging with your fingers.