The Best Makeup-Dress Pairings to Try This Holiday Season

Between the decorating, shopping, party-planning, and party-attending, the most wonderful time of the year is also the busiest. That's why we put together our favorite celebrity beauty looks to complement every fashion choice, so you can spend less time deliberating, and more time mixing and mingling! Read on to get tips on how to recreate them, from Lupita Nyong'o's hot pink lipstick to Jennifer Lawrence's blush-colored eyeshadow.

1 of 8 Samir Hussein/Wireimages

If You're Wearing Your LBD

You can pretty much get away with wearing anything with a little black dress, but if you're going for an edgier route like Daisy Ridley, make it a smoke show with smudgy black eyeliner that traces both your upper and lower lash lines. Try a gel formula that you can easily smudge with your fingers, like Maybelline Master Precise Skinny Gel Eyeliner Pencil ($7; target.com).

2 of 8 Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

If You're Wearing Frills

Pairing a frilly dress that holds romantic, Victorian vibes with ultra-femme makeup could come off as costume-y. To avoid that, opt for a darker lip color that ruled another decade, like '90s brown. Marc Jacobs Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in J Adore ($30; sephora.com) is a great dupe for Selena Gomez's look. Finish it off with lots of mascara, full brows, and clean skin.

3 of 8 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

If You're Wearing Burgundy

"Ruby’s cool tone ombré Ellie Saab gown of blues and merlot shades complimented the 'modern metallic frosty' inspiration perfectly," explained celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker, who created this look for Ruby Rose. "I wanted to keep the makeup reflective, bright, modern, and seasonal by avoiding anything too dark or too colorful." Reach for Urban Decay's 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Cuff ($20; sephora.com) and apply it in the center of the eyelid, as well as on center of the waterline and along the bottom lash line, smudging with your fingers.

4 of 8 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

If You're Wearing Emerald Green

Red might be the complementary color in this circumstance, but that can get cheesy fast. Veer towards the pink family instead, choosing a bright metallic fuchsia or a magenta lipstick hue instead. Channel Lupita Nyong'o with a product like Lancôme's Le Metallique Metallic Lip Lacquer ($22; sephora.com).

5 of 8 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

If You're Wearing White

Like the LBD, the LWD can work with a variety of different makeup looks. Try seeking color inspiration from an accessory, whether it's your heels or a floral hair piece like Jennifer Lawrence. She opted for a monochromatic-themed makeup look in blush hues for both her shadow and lipstick. Try Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm ($34; sephora.com) and the Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in Dream ($62; sephora.com).

6 of 8 Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

If You're Wearing Florals

Similar to the frills situation, try creating a contrast with makeup when wearing a floral-printed dress. Poppy Delevingne went for matte skin and a vampy wine-hued lip color, complementing it further with lots of mascara and an unexpected choker. Try Tom Ford's Matte Lip Color in Fetishest ($54; sephora.com).

7 of 8 Karwai Tang/WireImage

If You're Wearing Metallic

Embrace the matchy-matchy potential by taking that chrome hue to your lids. Get like Rita Ora with a charcoal eyeshadow hue found in a palette like Rimmel Magnif'eyes Eye Palette ($8; walgreens.com). Add a white shimmer to the inner corners of your eyes to mimic the light-reflecting elements of your dress.

8 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

If You're Wearing Feathers

With a texture as airy and bold as feathers, stick to classics with your makeup. A precise cat eye, as seen on Zoë Kravitz, will never go out of style, and YSL's Eyeliner Effect Faux Cils Shocking Felt-Tip Eyeliner Pen ($34; sephora.com) will help you draw on that perfect wing.

