The Charitable (and Chic!) Pasta Pendants You Didn't Know You Needed Until Now

Carb-lovers rejoice! Today is World Pasta Day, and to celebrate, we've discovered an entirely different way to honor your favorite noodles: Delicacies Jewelry. It's a jewelry line dedicated to turning various items of food into wearables, from eggs to avocados and, most recently, pasta.

We're not talking stringing yarn through your dried macaroni here—these bracelets, pendants, and chains are made out of Italian leather bands, fine sterling silver, and white and yellow golds with several options to add diamonds.

Their latest "Al Dente" pendant collection features farfalle (bowtie), bucatini, orcchiette, rotini, and more pasta shapes. It's an elegant yet playful way to display your love for pasta on today's holiday and every other day you're feeling an extra special connection to the kitchen.

The self-proclaimed "World's first and only full line of jewelry for epicureans" has also added a charitable angle to their accessories. They've partnered with Andrew Zimmern (of Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern) to select four prominent chefs for Chef's Table, Delicacies’ annual give-back program.

Delicacies highlights the selected chefs' accomplishments and favorite food-centric charities. Each chef is asked to select his or her charity and choose one ingredient found in the Delicacies Jewelry collections that they love to work with. The organization will then donate 50 percent of proceeds from sales of each chef’s chosen ingredient (and 10 percent of every other Delicacies purchase) to the chefs’ hunger-related non-profits.

This year, Delicacies chose to feature four prominent female chefs: April Bloomfield, Stephanie Izard, Alex Guarnaschelli and Gail Simmons. And now through Dec. 31, Chef Simmons will be spotlighted. You may recognize her from her role as a permanent judge on Bravo TV's Top Chef. Or you may have seen her new cookbook, Bringing It Home: Favorite Recipes from a Life of Adventurous Eating, which hit shelves yesterday. The long-time fan of Delicacies Jewelry (and bucatini Al Dente pendant owner) has chosen to raise money for New York's City Harvest.

She's also chosen the egg as her favorite ingredient because it possesses a symbolic connection to fertility, feminism, hope, renewal, and rebirth.

To snag a piece of egg jewelry or a sophisticated pasta pendant, visit delicaciesjewelry.com. For more information on the charity commitments, visit delicaciesjewelry.com/giving-back.