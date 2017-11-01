Party Dresses Under $100

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
What's the quickest way to spice up your next holiday bash? No, it's not a punchbowl of eggnog or gingerbread cookies, it's these zesty party dresses. From rich velvet numbers to sparkly LBDs, our favorite seasonal styles are so affordable that you'll have money leftover for gifts and so hot they'll melt the snow!
VIDEO: 30 Boots in 60 Seconds
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement