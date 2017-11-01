Party Dresses Under $100

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Nov 01, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

What's the quickest way to spice up your next holiday bash? No, it's not a punchbowl of eggnog or gingerbread cookies, it's these zesty party dresses. From rich velvet numbers to sparkly LBDs, our favorite seasonal styles are so affordable that you'll have money leftover for gifts and so hot they'll melt the snow!

1 of 17 Courtesy

Metallic Wrap Skater Dress

Topshop $90 SHOP NOW
2 of 17 Courtesy

Sequined Dress

H&M $36 SHOP NOW
3 of 17 Courtesy

Sequined Dress

H&M $80 SHOP NOW
4 of 17 Courtesy

Sequin Dress

Leith $79 SHOP NOW
5 of 17 Courtesy

Black Sequin Bandeau Dress

Missguided $77 SHOP NOW
6 of 17 Courtesy

Soleil Sequin Dress

Line & Dot $80 SHOP NOW
7 of 17 Courtesy

Backless Bodycon Dress 

Motel $95 SHOP NOW
8 of 17 Courtesy

Mesh Sequined Combo Dress

Forever 21 $28 SHOP NOW
9 of 17 Courtesy

Jacqueline Lace Shift Dress

BB Dakota $88 SHOP NOW
10 of 17 Courtesy

Long Lace Dress

Zara $60 SHOP NOW
11 of 17 Courtesy

Lace Dress

H&M $60 SHOP NOW
12 of 17 Courtesy

Burnout Spot Velvet Dress

Topshop $75 SHOP NOW
13 of 17 Courtesy

Velour Jacket Dress

H&M $50 SHOP NOW
14 of 17 Courtesy

Keep In Line Velvet Midi Dress

Free People $98 SHOP NOW
15 of 17 Courtesy

Colorblock Turtleneck Sweater Dress

Vince Camuto $78 SHOP NOW
16 of 17 Courtesy

Fit & Flare Sweater Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch $68 SHOP NOW
17 of 17 Courtesy

Skater Dress With Pearl Beads

Zara $50 SHOP NOW

