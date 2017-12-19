Our Top 10 Favorite Party Hairstyles

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Use the dates filling up the tiny squares on your Gmail calendar as an excuse to finally try out that red carpet hairstyle you drooled over on Pinterest. Whether it’s a low-key get-together at your local bar, or something that requires a trip to Zara for a cocktail dress, it calls for a conversation-starter hairstyle. We rounded up a few no-fail options, from timeless blowouts to voluminous ponytails, and everything in-between, all demonstrated by your favorite celebrities.
VIDEO: The Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement