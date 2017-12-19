Our Top 10 Favorite Party Hairstyles

Use the dates filling up the tiny squares on your Gmail calendar as an excuse to finally try out that red carpet hairstyle you drooled over on Pinterest. Whether it’s a low-key get-together at your local bar, or something that requires a trip to Zara for a cocktail dress, it calls for a conversation-starter hairstyle. We rounded up a few no-fail options, from timeless blowouts to voluminous ponytails, and everything in-between, all demonstrated by your favorite celebrities. 

Bella Hadid's High Ponytail

Bella Hadid's High Ponytail

Bring back the '90s with your beauty look like Bella Hadid. First, prep damp hair with a nourishing oil like Bumble and bumble's Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil ($40; sephora.com) and then blow dry. Separate a small section of hair at the top and create a super high ponytail, securing it with a clear elastic. Wrap a small piece of hair around the base to hide the hair tie.

Camila Cabello's Low Braid

Camila Cabello's Low Braid

To get the romantic, airy volume at the crown of Camila Cabello's braid, her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos recommends prepping the roots of damp hair with L’Oréal Paris' Advanced Hairstyle Air Dry It Wave Swept Spray ($4; target.com). Add in waves before braiding the hair to give the look even more texture—and to make it easier to control.

Selena Gomez's Airy Updo

Selena Gomez's Airy Updo

Because this updo has a piece-y, messy feeling, you can easily pair it with something more formal like a cocktail dress or just jeans and a tee. Give the hair a matte finish and lots of texture before twisted it into a low knot and gently pulling it out at the sides with a product like Pantene Pro-V Blowout Extend Dry Shampoo ($5; target.com).

Zendaya's Sleek Bob

Zendaya's Sleek Bob

If you wear your bob with waves on any given day, switch it up completely by breaking out the flatiron. After applying a heat protectant spray, use a tool like Chi Air Classic Tourmaline Ceramic 1" Hairstyling Iron ($100; macys.com) to straighten the hair and lock down any stray hairs.

Reese Witherspoon's Classic Waves

Reese Witherspoon's Classic Waves

If your hair doesn't hold curl well, prep your damp hair with a body-enhancing mousse like Kerastase's Mousse Bouffante ($37; kerastase-usa.com) before blowing it out with a round-brush and adding in more defined waves as you please.

Kaia Gerber's Shiny Blowout

Kaia Gerber's Shiny Blowout 

Acing Kaia Gerber's extreme-side part blowout comes down to skill with a blow-dryer and a round brush—like Raincry Smooth 2.0 Medium Brush ($64; nordstrom.com)—and a quarter-size amount of smoothing cream like L'Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Sleek It Frizz Vanisher Cream ($4; target.com).

Ciara's Wet-Looking Waves

Ciara's Wet-Looking Waves

Amp up the shine to create that glossy and wet texture with lots of hair oil in damp hair—Ouai's Hair Oil ($28; sephora.com) and a texturizing paste or gel in the lengths of the hair should do the trick.

Stella Maxwell's Retro Curls

Stella Maxwell's Retro Curls

Curl your hair in the same direction to create a rippling wave like Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell. A finishing spray is key here, but you'll want to go for a product that won't create a stiff look after spritzing it in. We love Oribe's Free Styler Working Hairspray ($42; nordstrom.com).

Jennifer Lawrence's Mod Bouffant

Jennifer Lawrence's Mod Bouffant 

This isn't your average low ponytail. Prep your hair with a root lift spray to get extra height at the crown of the head like Jennifer Lawrence. It creates a modern take on the '60s bouffant.

Sophia Bush's Gemstone Barrette

Sophia Bush's Gemstone Barrette

Whether you prefer your hair textured and wavy or sleek and straight, clipping in a barrette will take it to the next level. Try placing a simple accessory like Tasha's Crystal Flower Barrette ($18; nordstrom.com) on the side of your head.

