Saks Fifth Avenue Lets It Snow Swarovski

It's beginning to look a lot like a Swarovski holiday at Rockefeller Center. Fashion designers like Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren and Oscar de la Renta have created exclusive pieces bedazzled with Swarovski Elements for Saks Fifth Avenue. Designer Tory Burch, who helped unveil the windows, said, "As a designer, it's amazing to come and see….the detail; it's something that I have never seen, my children have never seen." Tim Wisgerhof, Senior Director of Creative and Communication, Visual Merchandising, reinvents the annual snowflake theme and created "Snowflake City" based on the children's book A Flake Like Mike. "We stressed out over all the details. Is that snowflake smiling or frowning? Does that dancing dinosaur have too much glitter? Are there too many Swarovski crystals on that snowdrift? And then you tend to tell people about your day-friends and family-and they just look at you perplexed. You just have to laugh.”