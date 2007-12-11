New York's Most Festive Holiday Windows

InStyle.com
Dec 11, 2007 @ 10:58 am
Barneys' Green Sass
pinterest
Barneys' Green Sass
Every year New York City's department stores go above and beyond to create dazzling holiday displays in their storefronts. Barneys' motto may be "Taste, Luxury and Humor" (according to creative director Simon Doonan), but that doesn't mean the upscale retailer can't be conscientious as well. Doonan, who has created Barneys' trademark windows since the '80s, took an eco-trip for their presentation this year to be the first "green" window in the city's history.

-Lorelei Marfil

Courtesy of Barneys New York The 12 Green Days of Christmas
Barneys' Green Sass
pinterest
Barneys' Green Sass
Doonan, the mastermind behind the aluminum Rudolph the Recycling Reindeer, mused about collecting the cans needed to create the scene: "We window dressers went to all the recycling centers in dodgy areas of town to get the cans." When setting up the display, they don't put up curtains, allowing passers-by to see the work in progress.

Courtesy of Barneys New York Rudolph the Recycling Reindeer
Saks Fifth Avenue Lets It Snow
pinterest
Saks Fifth Avenue Lets It Snow
Four years ago, Saks decided to make the snowflake its annual theme, which has tested the team's creativity. "The challenge has been to try and reinvent that experience within the windows for the person on the street," says Tim Wisgerhof, Window Director for Saks Fifth Avenue. With giant glowing flakes scaling the front of the store, the windows are only part of the display. And when mother nature complies with a dusting of snow down Fifth Avenue, it's always appreciated.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Inspired by the children?s book Snowpeople, Sak's Fifth Avenue brings the storybook's experience to its windows.
Saks Fifth Avenue Lets It Snow
pinterest
Saks Fifth Avenue Lets It Snow
This year the department store expanded the theme of the Frosty-filled windows by incorporating it into a children's book, Snowpeople. Part of the book's proceeds go to to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Buy the Snowpeople book here.
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Inspired by the children?s book Snowpeople, Sak's Fifth Avenue brings the storybook's experience to its windows.
Art in <em>Bloom</em>ingdale's
pinterest
Art in Bloomingdale's
Highly experienced artists? Who needs 'em when you can get creative wonders from the city's youth. The Bloomingdale's team asked kids to develop art corresponding to their holiday dreams. "Instead of typical things like Santa and elves, we have a wicked witch who runs a candy factory, an alien queen in a snowball fight and a snow cobra playing hide and seek," says Joseph Cotugno, VP of visual merchandising. The kids ideas acted as the springboard for the team to develop the jolly displays.

Jay Brady Photography Welcome to Our Winter Playground
Art in <em>Bloom</em>ingdale's
pinterest
Art in Bloomingdale's
Viewers who pass by the vivid windows on Lexington Avenue and 59th Street can see the children's original artwork and watch recorded interviews of them talking about their imaginative holiday dreams, like a five-eyed, two-lipped woman.
Jay Brady Photography The Golden Leaf
Macy's Rockin' Roller Coaster Ride
pinterest
Macy's Rockin' Roller Coaster Ride
"When I first presented the idea of building a roller coaster in the windows, my production team thought I was crazy and said it couldn't be done," says Paul Olszeswki, director of windows for Macy’s Herald Square. But it was, and the result is an exhilirating wintery ride along 34th Street.
Courtesy of Macy's East, LLC
Macy's Rockin' Roller Coaster Ride
pinterest
Macy's Rockin' Roller Coaster Ride
No, this photo isn't upside-down. It's just Santa's view from outer space in one of Macy's most playful and wild displays ever.

Courtesy of Macy's East, LLC
Bergdorf Goodman’s <br />Embellished Elements
pinterest
Bergdorf Goodman’s Embellished Elements
Inspired by the work of Hollywood designer extraordinaire Tony Duquette, Bergdorfs adorned their windows with the five elements, depicting air, water, fire, earth, and light in a Duquette-esque fashion full of glitter, glimmer and decadence. And in the upscale retailer's style, the scenes are far from ostentatious; they are merely refined and tasteful, especially the water-themed window (left) that features millions of seashells, creating a mosaic that covers the entire display.
Ricky Zehavi
Bergdorf Goodman’s <br />Embellished Elements
pinterest
Bergdorf Goodman’s Embellished Elements
These opulent windows combine a classic feel in the decadence with a modern edge, supplied by the madcap situations the mannequins are found in.
Ricky Zehavi
Sense and Time at Lord & Taylor
pinterest
Sense and Time at Lord & Taylor
Few events tap into our senses like the holidays do, which is what Lord & Taylor captures with its window display. "It's about how we experience Christmas through our senses-how it smells, feels, tastes, looks and sounds," explained Manoel Renha, VP and creative director of Lord & Taylor's Fifth Avenue Windows.

Lia Chang New York: The Taste of Christmas
Sense and Time at Lord & Taylor
pinterest
Sense and Time at Lord & Taylor
The 181-year-old retailer's windows always display a meticulously put together historical era. "Each window reflects the decor, the clothing and the attitude of whatever period it portrays," says Renha. "We do extensive and painstaking research to depict it with authenticity." This year, the tastes, smells and sounds from the turn of the 20th century come alive in their windows along 5th Avenue in midtown Manhattan.

Lia Chang Paris: The Aroma of Christmas
Henri Bendel's Sweet Dreams
pinterest
Henri Bendel's Sweet Dreams
In a Nutcracker-like vision, the team at Henri Bendel interpreted dreams and fantasties in their makeover of the signature brown-and-white stripes of the store's exterior. The display, which took more than 170 hours for the team to complete, dazzles with silver, gold and Swarovski crystals throughout.

Courtesy of Henri Bendel
Henri Bendel's Sweet Dreams
pinterest
Henri Bendel's Sweet Dreams
Among the fantastical elements are a giant gold-leaf tea cup pouring crystallized Swarovski pieces, with a mannequin gliding by above a gold-leaf boat filled with overstuffed pillows. It may not be a vision of sugarplums, but it is a holiday dream in the midst of bustling Fifth Avenue none-the-less.

Courtesy of Henri Bendel
no title
pinterest
In the holiday spirit now? See what else you can find right here!
From great gifts to fashion and beauty ideas, this is your stylish holiday headquarters!



1 of 16

Advertisement
1 of 15 Courtesy of Barneys New York The 12 Green Days of Christmas

Barneys' Green Sass

Every year New York City's department stores go above and beyond to create dazzling holiday displays in their storefronts. Barneys' motto may be "Taste, Luxury and Humor" (according to creative director Simon Doonan), but that doesn't mean the upscale retailer can't be conscientious as well. Doonan, who has created Barneys' trademark windows since the '80s, took an eco-trip for their presentation this year to be the first "green" window in the city's history.

-Lorelei Marfil

Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy of Barneys New York Rudolph the Recycling Reindeer

Barneys' Green Sass

Doonan, the mastermind behind the aluminum Rudolph the Recycling Reindeer, mused about collecting the cans needed to create the scene: "We window dressers went to all the recycling centers in dodgy areas of town to get the cans." When setting up the display, they don't put up curtains, allowing passers-by to see the work in progress.

3 of 15 Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Inspired by the children?s book Snowpeople, Sak's Fifth Avenue brings the storybook's experience to its windows.

Saks Fifth Avenue Lets It Snow

Four years ago, Saks decided to make the snowflake its annual theme, which has tested the team's creativity. "The challenge has been to try and reinvent that experience within the windows for the person on the street," says Tim Wisgerhof, Window Director for Saks Fifth Avenue. With giant glowing flakes scaling the front of the store, the windows are only part of the display. And when mother nature complies with a dusting of snow down Fifth Avenue, it's always appreciated.

Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Inspired by the children?s book Snowpeople, Sak's Fifth Avenue brings the storybook's experience to its windows.

Saks Fifth Avenue Lets It Snow

This year the department store expanded the theme of the Frosty-filled windows by incorporating it into a children's book, Snowpeople. Part of the book's proceeds go to to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Buy the Snowpeople book here.
Advertisement
5 of 15 Jay Brady Photography Welcome to Our Winter Playground

Art in Bloomingdale's

Highly experienced artists? Who needs 'em when you can get creative wonders from the city's youth. The Bloomingdale's team asked kids to develop art corresponding to their holiday dreams. "Instead of typical things like Santa and elves, we have a wicked witch who runs a candy factory, an alien queen in a snowball fight and a snow cobra playing hide and seek," says Joseph Cotugno, VP of visual merchandising. The kids ideas acted as the springboard for the team to develop the jolly displays.

Advertisement
6 of 15 Jay Brady Photography The Golden Leaf

Art in Bloomingdale's

Viewers who pass by the vivid windows on Lexington Avenue and 59th Street can see the children's original artwork and watch recorded interviews of them talking about their imaginative holiday dreams, like a five-eyed, two-lipped woman.
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy of Macy's East, LLC

Macy's Rockin' Roller Coaster Ride

"When I first presented the idea of building a roller coaster in the windows, my production team thought I was crazy and said it couldn't be done," says Paul Olszeswki, director of windows for Macy’s Herald Square. But it was, and the result is an exhilirating wintery ride along 34th Street.
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy of Macy's East, LLC

Macy's Rockin' Roller Coaster Ride

No, this photo isn't upside-down. It's just Santa's view from outer space in one of Macy's most playful and wild displays ever.

Advertisement
9 of 15 Ricky Zehavi

Bergdorf Goodman’s Embellished Elements

Inspired by the work of Hollywood designer extraordinaire Tony Duquette, Bergdorfs adorned their windows with the five elements, depicting air, water, fire, earth, and light in a Duquette-esque fashion full of glitter, glimmer and decadence. And in the upscale retailer's style, the scenes are far from ostentatious; they are merely refined and tasteful, especially the water-themed window (left) that features millions of seashells, creating a mosaic that covers the entire display.
Advertisement
10 of 15 Ricky Zehavi

Bergdorf Goodman’s Embellished Elements

These opulent windows combine a classic feel in the decadence with a modern edge, supplied by the madcap situations the mannequins are found in.
Advertisement
11 of 15 Lia Chang New York: The Taste of Christmas

Sense and Time at Lord & Taylor

Few events tap into our senses like the holidays do, which is what Lord & Taylor captures with its window display. "It's about how we experience Christmas through our senses-how it smells, feels, tastes, looks and sounds," explained Manoel Renha, VP and creative director of Lord & Taylor's Fifth Avenue Windows.

Advertisement
12 of 15 Lia Chang Paris: The Aroma of Christmas

Sense and Time at Lord & Taylor

The 181-year-old retailer's windows always display a meticulously put together historical era. "Each window reflects the decor, the clothing and the attitude of whatever period it portrays," says Renha. "We do extensive and painstaking research to depict it with authenticity." This year, the tastes, smells and sounds from the turn of the 20th century come alive in their windows along 5th Avenue in midtown Manhattan.

Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy of Henri Bendel

Henri Bendel's Sweet Dreams

In a Nutcracker-like vision, the team at Henri Bendel interpreted dreams and fantasties in their makeover of the signature brown-and-white stripes of the store's exterior. The display, which took more than 170 hours for the team to complete, dazzles with silver, gold and Swarovski crystals throughout.

Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy of Henri Bendel

Henri Bendel's Sweet Dreams

Among the fantastical elements are a giant gold-leaf tea cup pouring crystallized Swarovski pieces, with a mannequin gliding by above a gold-leaf boat filled with overstuffed pillows. It may not be a vision of sugarplums, but it is a holiday dream in the midst of bustling Fifth Avenue none-the-less.

Advertisement
15 of 15

In the holiday spirit now? See what else you can find right here!
From great gifts to fashion and beauty ideas, this is your stylish holiday headquarters!



You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!