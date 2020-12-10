There’s a Superstition About the Underwear You Wear On New Year’s Eve

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I learned long ago that your New Year's Eve plans rarely set the tone for the year ahead. Personally, I've celebrated with both sticky, basement college hangs and quiet nights in with my family, and all of it has lead to the same old mix of good and bad. Still, there is one superstition I'll keep in mind while welcoming 2021: the color of my underwear, which is said to determine the type of luck a person will have for the next 12 months.

To be honest, I'm unsure when I first found out about this tiny detail, but for most of my life, I've played along — even as a small way to help manifest things like love, wealth, and friendship. For the most part, it's just a fun little game, but many countries actually do have long-held traditions of associating underwear color with luck. It's also a great reminder that you don't actually know what a new year might bring, or the positive experiences you may have. You could be a totally different person by the time Dec. 31 rolls around. I certainly feel that way after 2020.

Speaking of this past year, I'll let you in on a secret: I totally skipped over this tradition in 2019. I was too tired to care, and I remember dragging my feet while getting dressed for dinner plans. It took me hours to realize that I'd accidentally left the house still wearing some pajama shorts under my dress. To me, that sure seems representative of 2020's chaos.

Anyway, these days, I'll take the luck where I can get it. So, if you, like me, are ready to start 2021 with a tiny bit of hope, take a look at the meanings of each underwear color, then prepare to break out those babies before 12 am.

Red Underwear

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

Wear It If: You're in the mood for more love and romance. Maybe you're ready for a new relationship, or you're simply tired of being single. Maybe you'd love to spend more time with your significant other, and could really use that extra boost. Red is said to bring passion.

Shop It: Savage X Fenty Cotton Essentials Thong ($15; savagex.com)

White Underwear

Wear It If: You're hoping for more peace and tranquility. Whether it's your job, family, or the never-ending pandemic stressing you out, this is your reminder to breathe, and trust that the future won't always be so tense.

Shop It: SKIMS Cotton Rib Brief ($28; skims.com)

Yellow Underwear

Wear It If: You're hoping to boost your bank account in 2021. This color signifies money and wealth, so perhaps you'll finally land your dream job or get the promotion you've been hoping for in the year ahead.

Shop It: CUUP The Highwaist ($18; shopcuup.com)

Black Underwear

Wear It If: You're ready to take charge or regain some control. Black means power, and it's also one of the most classic colors. It feels streamlined, organized, and signals that you didn't come to play around. You've got your goals. Now, focus and go get them.

Shop It: Calvin Klein Underwear Modern Cotton Boy Shorts ($22; shopbop.com)

Green Underwear

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

Wear It If: You're in the mood for an adventure or, at the very least, a change of scenery. Obviously green means nature, but it also means life. This pair might attract that burst of energy you so badly need, or send you down a path that means big things for your future. It's one that's full of possibility and a feeling of freedom.

Shop It: Madewell Softest Stretch Modal Bikini ($13; nordstrom.com)

Pink Underwear

Wear It If: You're ready to feel the love, in every meaning of the word. Pink isn't as fiery as red; this color is more sweet and harmonious, like a really great hug from a really great friend. In fact, wearing this color might inspire you to make more concrete plans with your core group, or plan drinks with your work besties, even if it's just over Zoom.

Blue Underwear

Wear It If: Your goal this year is to eat better, work out more, and take more mental breaks. This one is all about wellness, so wear it as a reminder to listen to your body and make your health a priority.