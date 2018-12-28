30 New Year’s Captions for Instagram, From Funny to Moving

Image zoom Jon Buckle - EMPICS/Getty Images

If it’s New Year’s Eve and you didn’t post a pic to Instagram, then did you even celebrate? Because let’s be honest, the holiday is kind of the perfect mashup of all of the things that make for a solid social media post — you’ve planned the perfect outfit, you’re surrounded by friends and/or family, and that glass of champagne in your hand would be perfect for a Boomerang.

So you have the photo part down, but what about the words to go with it? Whether you’re posing with your S.O. in Times Square or planning a solo post about how you plan to take the new year by storm, these New Year’s Eve 2018 Instagram captions will help you nail exactly what it is you’re trying to say. Happy New Year!

For A Motivational Pic

"New year — a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours." — Alex Morritt

"Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one." — Brad Paisley

"Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." — Oprah Winfrey

“For last year's words belong to last year's language. And next year's words await another voice.” ― T.S. Eliot

"Today is where your book begins. The rest is still unwritten." — Natasha Bedingfield, "Unwritten"

“And suddenly you know: It's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings." — Meister Eckhart

“There are better things ahead than any we leave behind.” — C.S. Lewis

“Let life happen to you. Believe me: life is in the right, always.” — Rainer Maria Rilke

“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

For Your Funny New Year Photo

"May all of your troubles last as long as your New Year's resolutions." — Joey Adams

“My new year's resolution is to be more optimistic by keeping my cup half-full with either rum, vodka, or whiskey.” — Unknown

"Life is not a fairy tale. You lose your shoe at midnight, you're drunk." — Bill Murray

“Too much of anything is bad, but too much champagne is just right.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

“New Year’s Day: Now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual." — Mark Twain

“New Year's Resolution: to tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time.” — James Agate

“Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to.” — Bill Vaughan

For Your Romantic Snap

"The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra, "The Best Is Yet To Come"

"I'll make up for all the years I was supposed to be kissing you." — Leo Christopher

"And I'd choose you, in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality. I'd find you and I'd choose you." — The Chaos of Stars by Kiersten White

"Steal a kiss from me. Hell, take them all; cause there isn't another god damn set of lips I ever want touching mine again." — Natalie Jensen

"And most of all I'm scared of walking out of this room and never feeling in the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I'm with you." — Frances “Baby” Houseman, Dirty Dancing

"Why do you put up with me? Because you're fire...and I've been cold my whole life." — A.R. Asher

"In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Woolf

For Your Friend Selfie

“She’s my friend because we both know what it’s like to have people jealous of us.” — Cher, Clueless

“A good friend knows all your stories. A best friend helped you write them.” — Unknown

"Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

“Maybe what matters is not so much the path as who walks beside you.” ― Stacey Lee, Under a Painted Sky

"Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more." — Unknown

“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.’” — C.S. Lewis

“Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” — Amy Poehler