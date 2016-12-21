The 6 Best Places to Eat on New Year's Eve, by City

crudoboston/Instagram
InStyle Staff
Dec 21, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Why spend New Year's Eve at a crowded bar, surrounded by throngs of people, when you can make a reservation for you and your friends at an amazing restaurant? After all, NYE is the ideal night to eat out, since nearly every hot spot transforms into a one-stop-shop for dinner, drinks, and other assorted revelry. Plus, a solid booking will ensure that you have a seat to retreat to when your heels start killing your feet. With that in mind, we tapped the guys over at the photo-based food discovery app Wine n Dine (free; iTunes) for the best eateries to ring in 2017, by city.

Read on for their top picks across the country—and get that camera ready!

—With reporting by Claire Stern

1 of 6 missparadisnyc/Instagram

Miss Paradis, New York City

Looking to kick off the New Year on a healthy note? This quirky space designed by Philippe Starck matches the eclectic Mediterranean-influenced menu, which boasts small and large plates along with fresh-pressed juice cocktails.

47 Prince St, 646-329-6380; miss-paradis.com

2 of 6 jonandvinnydelivery/Instagram

Jon & Vinny’s, Los Angeles

This cult-favorite Italian joint known for its extra thin crust is a favorite of Kendall Jenner's, so you may even be signing yourself up for a Kardashian sighting or two. While NYE calls for Champagne, we'd also recommend taking a peek at the wine shop in the back, curated by award-winning sommelier Helen Johannesen.

412 North Fairfax Ave, 323-334-3369; jonandvinnys.com

3 of 6 sugarcanerawbargrill/Instagram

Sugarcane, Miami

This James Beard Award-nominated multi-concept space (it houses a raw bar, an open fire grill, and a traditional kitchen) is bursting with international flavors, so there's something for everyone on the menu. Be sure to take advantage of its freshly muddled beverages in pitcher-sized portions.

3252 NE 1st Ave, 786-369-0353; sugarcanerawbargrill.com

4 of 6 committeeboston/Instagram

Committee, Boston

Reserve a front seat for the fireworks at this modern day ouzeri (a type of Greek tavern), located directly on the Boston waterfront. Then go for seconds the next morning at its New Year's Day brunch—or keep it low-key and order in.

50 Northern Avenue, 617-737-5051; committeeboston.com

5 of 6 stephandthegoat/Instagram

Girl & the Goat, Chicago

If you happen to find yourself at Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard's NYE bash on Dec. 31, your 2017 is certainly off to a delicious start. After all, the acronym GOAT does stand for "greatest of all time." Grab a ticket for you and your fellow diners ($145; brownpapertickets.com) to get the party started.

809 W Randolph Street, 312-492-6262; girlandthegoat.com

6 of 6 launderetteatx/Instagram

Launderette, Austin

To celebrate the New Year, this global eatery is converting its front patio into a tented Bellini lounge, so be prepared for copious cocktails, a DJ, a fire pit, and all the small plates you could ever want.

2115 Holly Street, 512-382-1599; launderetteaustin.com

