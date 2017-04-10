It's National Siblings Day! See 20 Celebrity Siblings We Adore

Today is National Siblings Day (not to be confused with Sister's Day or any other familial-specific day of celebration), and to honor the annual holiday we are looking back fondly at some of our favorite celebrity sibling duos and trios—hello, Hemsworths!

From supermodels to sports superstars, it appears good looks and talent come best in multiples. From sisters and brothers that have been in the business together forever (looking at you Cusacks) to younger stars just breaking into their own fame (ahem, Smith spawn), we've rounded up some of our fave famous siblings in an awesome gallery to commemorate this special day.