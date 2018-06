The Must-Have Hair Tools to Streamline Your Beauty Routine

This year, GHD has dressed up its coveted Jewel Styler ($235; sephora.com) in a festive pink party dress. The flat iron and paddle brush duo are nothing short of gleaming in its jewel-toned getup, and the sleek, streamlined appearance is a preview of the effect the tool will have on your strands. Its smooth, contoured plates won’t snag your hair, and the curved exterior allows versatility to create a range of straight and curly looks.