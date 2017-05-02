Yetide Badaki's Mother's Day Shopping List

Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Yetide Badaki is one to watch. The actress makes her debut in in the Starz Original Series American Gods premiering Sunday, April 30th at 9 p.m. ET/PT as Bilquis, an ancient Goddess of Love who seeks to regain her long-lost power in the modern world. Yetide, whose name means “Mother is back,” has spent most of her career working in the theater, but additional credits include roles on Masters of Sex, Sequestered, Aquarius, NCIS: New Orleans, and Criminal Minds, to name a few.

This Mother’s Day, get some gifting inspiration from Badaki, who, despite her hectic schedule, still manages to give the most thoughtful presents. Scroll down for her picks!

1 of 8 Courtesy

Tata Harper Be Adored Tinted Lip Treatment

available at sephora.com $29 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Vosges Pink Himalayan Crystal Salt Caramel Bar

available at amazon.com $9 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Voluspa Laguna Maison Metallo 2 Wick Candle

available at nordstrom.com $16 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Nubian Heritage faith, Hope & Love Box

available at nubianheritage.com $95 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Lina Hanson Global Body Serum

available at linahanson.com $63 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Ling Cool Jade Roller

available at lingskincare.com $90 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

IRC Rescue Gifts

available at rescue.org $18-$1,500 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Beauty Counter Nourishing Cream Cleanser and Day Cream

available at beautycounter.com Cream Cleanser $26 and Day Cream $43 SHOP NOW

