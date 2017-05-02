Yetide Badaki's Mother's Day Shopping List

Yetide Badaki is one to watch. The actress makes her debut in in the Starz Original Series American Gods premiering Sunday, April 30th at 9 p.m. ET/PT as Bilquis, an ancient Goddess of Love who seeks to regain her long-lost power in the modern world. Yetide, whose name means “Mother is back,” has spent most of her career working in the theater, but additional credits include roles on Masters of Sex, Sequestered, Aquarius, NCIS: New Orleans, and Criminal Minds, to name a few.

This Mother’s Day, get some gifting inspiration from Badaki, who, despite her hectic schedule, still manages to give the most thoughtful presents. Scroll down for her picks!

