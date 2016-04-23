Tarte's Custom Makeup Kit Is the Perfect Gift for Mom

If you’re still stressed about finding a Mother’s Day gift that mom will truly love, may we suggest a makeup set completely customized for her? Tarte is not only taking the pressure off of gift shopping for the holiday, but also pleasing moms everywhere with the return of the popular “Create Your Own Custom Kit,” just in time for mom’s big day.

The seven-piece set includes your choice of the following Tarte products: foundation, blush, lip product, eyeliner, mascara, makeup brush, and a bag to neatly store it all in, so mom gets the perfect shades and finishes to enhance her natural beauty, and the products that work with her lifestyle. As a bonus, each time she uses the makeup in her kit, she’ll remember who gifted it.

The makeup kit is available for one day only at tartecosmetics.com on April 26th. Act fast: Last year the kit quickly sold out, and the last thing you want to do is leave mom disappointed!