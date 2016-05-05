13 Chef-Recommended Rosés to Toast Mom This Mother’s Day

Courtesy; Getty Images
Anne Vorrasi
May 05, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

When you show up to your parents’ this Sunday, ready to shower your doting mother with all the love, adoration, and presents she deserves, don’t forget to bring a refreshing bottle of rosé to toast the lady—or ladies—of the hour as they unveil their amazing gifts. To ensure that you don’t show up with a less-than-stellar blend, we reached out to A-list chefs and sommeliers from around the country for their favorite rose-colored picks. Scroll down for a list of options, as memorable and versatile as the women we are celebrating.

1 of 13 Courtesy

Pascal Jolivet Sancerre Rosé

From: Loire, France    
“After a few sips you feel like you're sitting in a garden in the Loire Valley in the late afternoon. It's summery, soft, and smooth as a French baby's bottom. Perfect for mother's day!" $24; wine.com
—Amanda Cohen, Chef/Owner/Beverage Director at Dirt Candy

2 of 13 Courtesy

TERRE NERE ETNA ROSATO 2014

From: Mount Etna, Sicily, Italy
“This rosé comes from the hills of the Etna volcano in Sicily and is as fresh, delicious, and easy to drink as all rosé should be, and if you pay attention, will keep developing in your glass as you drink it.” $21; wine.com
—Anton Hansson, Sommelier at La Pecora Bianca

3 of 13 Courtesy

RENARDAT-FACHE BUGEY CERDON

From: Savoie, France
“This is the wine version of a skeleton key that universally unlocks all mother-in-laws. It’s a sparkling rosé that’s gently sweet but never cloying. Guiltlessly drink it with brunch, during the game on a Sunday, by the pool, as an aperitif, with Thai food (it works great with spicy foods) or with dessert to finish the meal.” $23; flatiron-wines.com
—Ashley Ragovin, Sommelier and founder of pour-this.com

4 of 13 Courtesy

Armas de Guerra, Rosado Mencia

From: Bierzo, Spain
“I love this wine because it's fun, super versatile, and the fruity essence reminds me of my childhood. I like it with thinly sliced charcuterie and tuna tartare.” $14; wine.com
—Gordana Kostvoski, Sommelier and General Manager of Volver

5 of 13 Courtesy

Leo Hillinger Secco, Sparkling Rosé

From: Bregenlund, Austria
“The energetic bubbles make this rosé a beautiful and festive way to toast Mother's Day. I would kick off a dinner at home or a night on the town with a glass of Secco and a bowl of fresh strawberries to bring out the subtle aromas of the fruit in this wine and to complement its vibrant and slightly dry finish.” $20; 67wine.com
—Danielle Walker, Beverage Director at Earth at Hidden Pond

6 of 13 Courtesy

Triennes Rosé 2015

From: Provence, France
“Made by Jeremy Seysses, the legendary prince of Burgundy. He uses a larger part of Cinsault, which gives it a wonderful little nip of acidity. This wine would be great with beet salad with goat cheese, or paired with a pizza with speck and apple.” $14; garyswine.com
—Bobby Stuckey, Master Sommelier at Frasca Food and Wine 
 

7 of 13 Courtesy

Olga Raffault Chinon Rosé 2015

From: Loire, France
“This rose is fresh, tangy and a little juicy. The herbal character of the varietal comes through slightly, adding to its refreshing quality. For the perfect pick-me-up, pair it with a watermelon, feta and mint salad.” $13; sterlingcellars.com
—Kimberly Prokoshyn of Rebelle

8 of 13 Courtesy

Philippe Gilbert Menetou-Salon Rosé

From: Loire, France
“It is delicate and fresh, perfect for springtime sipping and works very well with seafood, white meat dishes or even on it’s own. This rose is handmade in small quantities, which makes it even more special for a Mother’s Day brunch.” $20; astorwines.com
—Keri Levens, Sommelier at Chefs Club by Food & Wine

9 of 13 Courtesy

Bedrock Ode to Lulu Old Vine Rosé 2015

From: Sonoma, California
“It's fruit-driven and fresh, with the structure and complexity typical in California fruits. Pair it with salads, tuna tartare, ceviche, grilled vegetables, or simply enjoy it on its own on the beach!” $25; chambersstwines.com
—Aldo Sohm, Wine Director at Aldo Sohm Wine Bar and Le Bernardin

10 of 13 Courtesy

Artadi Artazuri Garnacha Rosé

From: Navarra, Spain
“This wine is ridiculous. It’s a wee, tee, tiny bit spritzy which lifts the fruit—tart red raspberries, hints of lime, and tangy strawberries—and aromatics gorgeously, and I love the ripping high acidity, which makes it completely refreshing. I like pairing it with sushi and sashimi, and veggies. It can even tolerate a bit of heat in Latino cuisine. Totally delish!“ $10; winetransit.com
—Andy Myers, Master Sommelier and Wine Director at José Andrés's ThinkFoodGroup

11 of 13 Courtesy

Clos CIBONNE TRADITION Tibouren 2014

From: Côtes de Provence, France
“Clos Cibonne makes complex and special rosés from indigenous but rarely planted grape, Tibouren. This blend, with its citrus, spice and herbaceous notes, can certainly be enjoyed solo, but it really shines with food and can stand up to grilled meats, spring vegetable dishes, or even pasta. Buy a few bottles and save one for next year—it only gets better and better with age!” $25; klwines.com
—Caitlin Doonan, Beverage Director at Sommelier at Toro NYC

12 of 13 Courtesy

Stefano Ceroni Annona 2013

From: Abruzzo, Italy
“Complex, earthy with a ton of personality, there is nothing else like it. On the palate, it tastes of ripe berries, fresh cut herbs, rose petals and minerality. This is a rosé that's meant for food. It can stand up to full-flavored dishes like pasta or pizza with tomato sauces and grilled meats, and it is equally at home with a summer melon salad or spicy Thai food.” $32; appellationnyc.com
—Joe Campanale, Sommelier at Alta Linea at The High Line Hotel

13 of 13 Courtesy

Bodegas Los Bermejos, Listán Rosado 2015

From: Lanzarote, Canary Islands
“I love this wine’s personality: feisty, spry and fun! It tastes like wild strawberries, orange zest, and pomegranate, and is definitely a year-round rosé with enough weight to drink during cold winter months, and zippy enough to quench your palate in the summer.” $24; wallywine.com
— David Foss, Wine Buyer at Anfora

