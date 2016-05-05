13 Chef-Recommended Rosés to Toast Mom This Mother’s Day

When you show up to your parents’ this Sunday, ready to shower your doting mother with all the love, adoration, and presents she deserves, don’t forget to bring a refreshing bottle of rosé to toast the lady—or ladies—of the hour as they unveil their amazing gifts. To ensure that you don’t show up with a less-than-stellar blend, we reached out to A-list chefs and sommeliers from around the country for their favorite rose-colored picks. Scroll down for a list of options, as memorable and versatile as the women we are celebrating.