Mother's Day Gifts for the Sephora-Obsessed Mom

There’s truly no place like Sephora. Shopping there can make any beauty buff feel like the proverbial kid in a candy store. No matter what your beauty sweet tooth may be, you can find the perfect products to indulge it, whether you lean towards designer splurges, or unique indie brands. And if your mom happens to be beauty-obsessed, you can consider the monumental pressure of finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift officially lifted. Sephora has curated gift sets of customers’ favorite brands and products just in time for mom’s big day. Read on for ten of the best mum-approved sets at Sephora right now.

ghd Dry & Style Set 

GHD $375 SHOP NOW
stila The Lust Haves Set 

Stila $52 SHOP NOW
Caudalie Beauty Elixir Set 

Caudalie $49 SHOP NOW
L’Occitane Hugs & Kisses Hand & Lip Set 

L'Occitane $15 SHOP NOW
Sephora Favorites Deluxe Perfume Sampler 

Sephora $65 SHOP NOW
Origins Energizing Essentials 

Origins $40 SHOP NOW
Sephora Collection Tools Of The Trade Brush Set 

Sephora Collection $62 SHOP NOW
Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Lab 

Deborah Lippmann $45 SHOP NOW
Fresh Lotus Lovers Skincare Collection 

Fresh $45 SHOP NOW
beautyblender Two.BB.Clean 

Beauty Blender $40 SHOP NOW

