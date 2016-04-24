Mother's Day Gifts for the Sephora-Obsessed Mom

There’s truly no place like Sephora. Shopping there can make any beauty buff feel like the proverbial kid in a candy store. No matter what your beauty sweet tooth may be, you can find the perfect products to indulge it, whether you lean towards designer splurges, or unique indie brands. And if your mom happens to be beauty-obsessed, you can consider the monumental pressure of finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift officially lifted. Sephora has curated gift sets of customers’ favorite brands and products just in time for mom’s big day. Read on for ten of the best mum-approved sets at Sephora right now.