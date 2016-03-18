Mother's Day Gifts for Under $100

InStyle.com
Mar 18, 2016 @ 1:34 pm
<p>Chanel Dragon Nail Polish</p>
Chanel Dragon Nail Polish

Give her a signature red nail color that never goes out of style.

$23; at chanel.com

Courtesy of Chanel
<p>Crate and Barrel Herb Packets and Marker</p>
Crate and Barrel Herb Packets and Marker

These all-in-one planting kits and a handy marker keep green thumbs efficient and organized.

Garden-in-a-bag, $7.95; at crateandbarrel.com
Chalkboard herb marker, $3.95; at crateandbarrel.com

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel
CB2 Bud Vase
CB2 Bud Vase
Bring a bit of the outdoors inside with this simple and chic vase-add her favorite flower for a more personal touch.

$2.95; at cb2.com
Courtesy of CB2
Blue Ribbon Cookbook
Blue Ribbon Cookbook
The founders of N.Y.C.'s famous Blue Ribbon restaurants share the secret to making their succulent duck club sandwich and more.

$23.10; at amazon.com
Courtesy of Blue Ribbon
Fishs Eddy Canister
Fishs Eddy Canister
Fill this elegant porcelain canister with her favorite sweet treats.

$24.95; at fishseddy.com
Courtesy of Fishs Eddy
Philosophy Body Lotion
Philosophy Body Lotion
A super moisturizer that leaves a fresh honeysuckle scent.

$24; at philosophy.com
Courtesy of Philosophy
Diane Yang Shell Initial Necklace
Diane Yang Shell Initial Necklace
Personalize this precious piece with Mom's initials or your own.

$40; at maxandchloe.com
Courtesy of Max & Chloe
Red Flower Japanese Peony Candle
Red Flower Japanese Peony Candle
Fill her favorite room with the fresh scent of peony flowers.

$34; at redflower.com
Courtesy of Red Flower
<p>Balenciaga Perfume</p>
Balenciaga Perfume

Transport her to Paris with a whiff of the French fashion house's latest scent.

$99 for 1.7 oz; at nordstrom.com

Courtesy of Balenciaga
Lomography Fish Eye Camera
Lomography Fish Eye Camera
The camera's quirky fish-eye lens adds a new dimension to family photos.

$80; at lomography.com
Courtesy Lomo
