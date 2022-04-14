20 Unexpected, Fashion-Focused Mother's Day Gifts Under $100
Flowers, candy, and sentimental cards that bring a tear to her eye. These are some of the more common Mother's Day gifts exchanged on the second Sunday in May (FYI, 2022's date is May 8). We're not knocking the classic go-tos — when it comes to gift-giving, it really is the thought that counts — but if you're able to spoil mom with something a bit more special than a bouquet of roses or box of truffles, we can almost guarantee she'll appreciate the extra effort.
This isn't to say you have to break the bank. It's possible to find unexpected Mother's Day gifts under $100, and this is especially true if the mom on your list is a lover of all things fashion.
From personalized accessories to designer deals, encouraging athleisure or investing in something more on-trend, fashion gifts run the gamut. Finding the perfect present for the special lady in your life is just a matter of knowing what she likes.
It's also important that, when shopping for Mother's Day gifts, you shop for mom, not for the baby or kids in her life. Whether she's new to motherhood or her children are grown, treat her to something that speaks to who she is as a person, making her feel loved, seen, and appreciated, not just for everything she does for her family, but for everything she is as an awesome human.
Related Items
Tiny Tags Birthstone Necklace, $80
If the mama on your list loves gemstones, this precious $80 necklace from Tiny Tags is sure to win her heart this Mother's Day. The customization process is simple on your end: All you have to do is choose a birthstone (it could be your birthstone, your mom's birthstone, the birthstone of your best friend's new baby, etc.), choose between sterling silver, gold plated, or a 14K yellow gold chain, and the necklace's size. The result will be a gorgeous accessory that represents her, but will also make her think of you.
Petal & Pup Gabriella Dress, $89
Fans of Bridgerton fashion will love this modern regency-style empire waist dress from Petal and Pup, which rings up at $89. Available in 10 regal colors and patterns, like beige, floral, and pink, it serves as the perfect one-and-done, zero-effort ensemble that will make her look and feel put together, whether she's running errands, attending a family dinner, brunch with the girls, or going on vacation. All it requires is (optional) accessorizing on her end, saving precious time and energy she'll need if she has little ones to get out the door.
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98
Mother's Day might be a spring holiday, but if she's a fashionista, chances are she's into seasonless style and may already have autumn trends on her mind. One look that's always in style is any and all things leather, which makes these $98 faux leather leggings from Spanx a great buy. If these best-selling bottoms aren't already accounted for in her wardrobe, do your mom friend a favor and spoil her with a pair, which will instantly elevate her favorite tee or sweatshirt while remaining comfy.
AMYO Airplane Studs, $36
For the mother with wanderlust, who hasn't been able to scratch her incessant travel itch over the past few years, there are these adorable airplane studs from AMYO that will warm her jet-setter soul. Available in gold vermeil and sterling silver, with tapered baguette cubic zirconia crystals for a bit of bling, these $36 earrings can help her channel vacation vibes any time she likes.
BÉIS The Natural Sling, $48
If her days of toting around an extra-large diaper bag are behind her, and she's desperate to downsize in a way that's fashionable but still functional, treat her to this stylish $48 sling bag from BÉIS. This woven crossbody features adjustable straps, a classic turn-lock closure, three interior pockets, and a front-zipper pocket clad with credit-card slots. It can take her from the grocery store to the beach, plus less bulk paired with a sleek style will make the mama on your list feel cool, calm, and collected.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women's Malibu Slipper, $64
Moms are on their feet constantly, so their soles deserve some solace. Enter the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Malibu Slipper, the $64 house shoe that will make her feel like she's walking on a cloud. Beyond its soft material, the cozy footwear is also made with memory foam fabric and a high-quality rubber sole, ensuring her feet get the utmost support and comfort she deserves.
Tory Burch Illusion Stripe Silk Neckerchief, $98
Add a bit of vintage flair to mom's wardrobe with this stunning silk neckerchief from Tory Burch. The $98 illusion stripe design features a black, white, and red color palette, and is a timeless accessory she can wear year-round. It's also a multi-faceted piece that can be styled as a neck or headscarf, around the wrist, or delicately tied to a handbag, giving even the simplest of outfits a boost.
Marvin Ruby Drunkards Path Quilted Bucket Hat, $98
Bucket hats are back and trending, and if the mom on your list is a '90s baby, she'll love the nostalgia this unexpected Mother's Day gift will deliver. If lavender isn't her color, no worries; Marvin Ruby's $98 quilted hat comes in 9 colorways and patterns, so you can take your pick.
Soma Soft Jersey Halter Crop Bra Jumpsuit, $89
Mornings tend to be hectic for moms, so one-and-done outfits that take minimal effort to put together are a saving grace. This super-soft $89 jumpsuit from Soma is no exception. It comes in two colors (black and navy), ranges from sizes XS up to XXL, and is made of comfy jersey material. And did we mention it features a built-in bra shelf with removable cups and has pockets? We're sold, and trust us, she will be too.
True & Co. Soft Form Scoop Neck Adjustable Strap Bra, $58
Sticking with the comfort theme, a bra that doesn't make your chest feel suffocated is a gift that keeps on giving — especially for new moms, who may be experiencing radical changes in their bodies. True & Co's new Soft Form Scoop Neck (which ranges from $46 to $58) offers both small and larger busts support and relief. It's made from a combo of nylon and elastane, features wide, adjustable straps, and has a hook and eye closure for easy wear.
& Other Stories Layered Sterling Silver Bracelet, $55
For anyone interested in the booming pearlcore aesthetic, this dainty sterling silver bracelet from & Other Stories would make a darling Mother's Day gift for $55. The gold-toned chain is accented with a pearl charm, and makes the perfect accessory to dress up any outfit.
Made by Mary Mama & Co Bar Necklace, $75
For the mother with multiples, this simple yet stunning bar necklace from Made by Mary is a super sweet choice. Whether you go with gold, silver, or rose gold, it can be personalized based on how many kids she has and the name she goes by, be it "mama," "mommy," "mom," etc. The $75 accessory would also make a great Mother's Day gift for grandma, too.
Kate Spade Polka Dot Bow Baseball Hat, $68
A baseball hat is an easy way to add flair to any outfit, and this $68 version from Kate Spade is far superior than your average option. Featuring the brand's signature polka dot design, it feels a bit more fashionable, and even includes a fun bow detail in the back. She'll love sporting it at the park, gym, or even the beach this summer.
Spiritual Gangster Want Muscle Tank, $48
Let's be clear: There is absolutely no rush to get back your old fitness routine postpartum. But, if your best mom friend or loved one has slowly been getting back on the mat, this $48 muscle tank from Spiritual Gangster will serve as some much-needed encouragement — and, you know, doubles as loungewear for her day off, too.
Bandolier Emma Pebble Leather Crossbody Bandolier, $95
If you know a mom who is constantly trying to juggle a ton of...stuff (like her phone, purse, a much-needed cup of coffee, a small child, and that small child's backpack), she'll appreciate Bandolier's $95 crossbody phone case, which also includes a card holder. She can slip her ID and some cash in there on days when she's on the go and hoping to ditch that typical tote, thus allowing her to go hands-free — at least for a few seconds.
Bychari Sade Baby Hoops, $55
At InStyle, we're all about combining fashion-forwardness with convenience and practicality, which is why we're rushing to order Bychari's tiny, $55 hoops for every mom we know. This everyday earring is easy to slip on in the morning and then forget about — until, of course, all those compliments start rolling in. They pack just enough of a punch without being distracting, and mom will be able to wear them everywhere, whether she's heading to the office or a fancy wedding.
Foster Grant Don't Quit Sunglasses, $40
Moms who spend a lot of time in the car or on the sidelines at sports games deserve some quality sunglasses, and this $40 pair from Foster Grant essentially checks every box. While they're well-made, they're not too precious to rock regularly (the lenses are actually scratch resistant!), and the yellow colorway is a bit more lively and fun than your average black option.
Birdies The Phoebe Faux Fur Slides, $85
If we're being honest, slipping on and then tying our own shoes can sometimes feel like a lot of effort — especially if we're in a rush or worried about other things. For $85, mom's life will be made even easier with these faux fur slides from Birdies. They're quick to throw on (especially for speedy tasks, like walking the dog or getting the mail), feel like slippers, but also look great with going-out outfits, such as a sleek pair of slacks or a tulle skirt.
Summersalt The Ruffle Oasis One-Piece, $95
Summer will be here soon, so why not gift someone a nice swimsuit for Mother's Day? This $95 ruffled design from Summersalt comes with a 5-star review, goes up to size 22, and nails 2022's colorblocked trend. It's also universally flattering, thanks to the built-in cups and seaming at the natural waist.
Brunette the Label Dog Mom Classic Crew Neck Sweatshirt, $88
Dog moms deserve love on Mother's Day, too, and one way you can show it is with this cozy-cute, $88 graphic sweatshirt from Brunette the Label. Even if she has human kids, the animal-obsessed mom will appreciate any excuse to brag about her adorable fur baby.