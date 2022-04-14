20 Unexpected, Fashion-Focused Mother's Day Gifts Under $100

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Flowers, candy, and sentimental cards that bring a tear to her eye. These are some of the more common Mother's Day gifts exchanged on the second Sunday in May (FYI, 2022's date is May 8). We're not knocking the classic go-tos — when it comes to gift-giving, it really is the thought that counts — but if you're able to spoil mom with something a bit more special than a bouquet of roses or box of truffles, we can almost guarantee she'll appreciate the extra effort.

This isn't to say you have to break the bank. It's possible to find unexpected Mother's Day gifts under $100, and this is especially true if the mom on your list is a lover of all things fashion.

From personalized accessories to designer deals, encouraging athleisure or investing in something more on-trend, fashion gifts run the gamut. Finding the perfect present for the special lady in your life is just a matter of knowing what she likes.