13 Gift Ideas to Spoil the New (and Likely Tired) Mom in Your Life This Mother's Day

Anne Vorrasi
May 02, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Mother’s Day is a day of celebrating moms of all generations, but if there’s anyone who deserves a little extra TLC, it’s got to be the new mamas who, in the midst of taking care of a new life, forget to take care of themselves.

To help you nail down that perfect present for the exhausted lady in your life, check out our curated roundup of gifts that will remind her that she is just as precious as that little gurgling bundle of goodness everyone just adores. From gifts that will help transform her home into a spa to chic totes that can corral everything from lip balm to diapers, these items will remind her that she can conquer the world in style—no sleep necessary. 

Cuyana Leather Tote 

If it’s good enough for mom-of-seven Angelina Jolie, it’s definitely good enough for her! This chic leather tote is the perfect companion for moms on the go, and is big enough to stash everything she needs for herself and the little one. Plus, you can get it monogrammed, if that’s her style. 

$265; cuyana.com

Tata Harper Skincare Set 

Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow swear by Tata Harper’s skincare products, which are effective and 100-percent non-toxic. Get your fave new mom hooked on this all-natural line with this seven-piece set that will introduce her to all the essentials. 

$70; net-a-porter.com 

Étoile Isabel Marant Cardigan

Jeans are a new-mom staple, and this cute wrap sweater from Isabel Marant will make her feel sophisticated even when she’s rocking it with a spit-up-stained tee underneath. 

$580; net-a-porter.com

Simone LeBlanc Staycation Relaxation Gift Box 

If she can’t leave the house to go to the spa, bring the oasis to her! This lovely gift set from Simone Le Blanc will help transform her bathroom into a sanctuary.  

$150; simoneleblanc.com

Sakara Clean Boutique Gift Set 

Beauty starts from within, and this collection of bestselling body-benefiting and beauty-boosting goodies from Sakara will get Mama feeling radiant inside and out. 

$89; sakara.com

Charlotte Tilbury ‘Instant Look In a Palette’

Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury’s new palette packs seven powders that, together, create a polished, subtly made-up look. Each powder is embossed with numbers and directions so she knows the order in which to apply them and where—perfect for the mom too tired to even think.

$75; nordstrom.com

Aden + Anais Daydream Blanket

Aden and Anais’s ridiculously soft blankets are the perfect cuddling companion for baby and mama, but big enough for mom to wrap herself in, even after she has put her tiny tot to bed. 

$150; nordstrom.com

Om Aroma & Co. Mini Serum Trio Kit

Savor Spa, an amazing organic spa in N.Y.C.’s West Village, packages all-natural skincare products under its in-house label Om Aroma & Co. The latest offering, a set of mini bottles of best-selling serums, are perfect for ladies who keep tabs on the ingredients in their beauty products. 

$45; omaroma.com

Lake Pajamas Set

Trust us: The softness of these cotton pajamas from Lake are out of this world. As a matter of fact, grab a pair for yourself, too. 

$78; lakepajamas.com

Buru Hello Baby Bag

Former stylist Morgan Hutchinson started Buru for new moms who didn’t want to banish their sense of style for temporary (and typically not stylish) maternity gear. Get her hooked on this wonderfully curated site starting with this bag of goodies full of vetted essentials for moms, like a wrap top, nursing tank, and leggings. 

$248; shopburu.com 

Josefinas Mother & Daughter Flats 

How cute are these matching mother and daughter flats from Portuguese accessories brand Josefinas? Even better, part of the proceeds from each sale contributes to buying uniforms and books and building schools for young girls in Africa. 

$574; josefinas.com

Restoration Hardware Cashmere Slippers

These cashmere slippers will help pamper the mom who's constantly on her toes, whether she’s perched in a rocking chair for a feeding or running out to grab the mail for a rare moment of time to herself. 

$99; restorationhardware.com

Sunbasket Meal Delivery Set

Sometimes the greatest gift for a new mom is the gift of convenience. Set up a delivery from Sun Basket and your new parents will have fresh, organic ingredients delivered to their door, along with step-by-step recipes to whip up nutritionally balanced meals in under 30 minutes.

From $12 per meal; sunbasket.com

