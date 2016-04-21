14 Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Grandma Guaranteed to Win You Grandchild of the Year

Courtesy
Anne Vorrasi
Apr 21, 2016

There are probably tons of reasons why your grandmother has a special place in your heart, so this Mother's Day why not shower her with gifts to make her feel like the most pampered lady in town?

From the softest lightweight travel throw that doubles as a shawl to a shagreen jewelry box to encase her most prized jewels, these picks will win you Grandchild of the Year, guaranteed.

1 of 14 Courtesy

Farmgirl Flowers Bouquet

Up-and-coming florist Farmgirl Flowers is offering these limited-edition bouquets that are so much more elegant and unexpected than your average flower arrangement.

From $68; shopterrain.com

2 of 14 Courtesy

St. Frank Travel Throw

This baby alpaca travel throw is so soft and lightweight, she’ll never want to take it off.

$225; barneys.com

3 of 14 Courtesy

Tomas Maier cashmere poncho

Also available in beige and black, this cashmere poncho is the perfect fit for the sophisticated grandma on the go.

$1,150; net-a-porter.com

4 of 14 Courtesy

Lollia travel-size hand creme gift set

A set of travel-friendly scented hand creams are light enough to keep in her purse whether she’s running errands, going out to dinner, or traveling the world.

$45; lollialife.com

5 of 14 Courtesy

Simone LeBlanc Staycation Relaxation Gift Box

With this beautiful gift box, Grandma can make any afternoon or weekend at home feel like she’s escaped to a relaxing retreat.

$150; simoneleblanc.com

6 of 14 Courtesy

Paperless Post Personalized Stationary

We love these new Liberty of London stationary options—they are something she will actually use regularly, likely for the first time with a handwritten thank-you note to you. 

From $20/10; paperlesspost.com

7 of 14 Courtesy

J.Crew Shirt

Perfect for the woman who loves a crisp shirt as much as her garden.

$118; jcrew.com

8 of 14 Courtesy

Jo Malone Herb Garden Perfume

Freshen up her perfume collection with these fragrances that are a blend of spices, herbs, and flowers.

$70; bloomingdales.com

9 of 14 Courtesy

Aerin heart box

Grandma will smile each time she spots this heart-shaped box—and think of you!

$130; aerin.com

10 of 14 Courtesy

Kusmi Wellness Teas

Here’s a chic box of fortifying wellness blends that are perfect for the tea lover.

$69 for a set of 4 blends; kusmitea.com

11 of 14 Courtesy

Compartes Chocolate Heart Box

She’ll fawn over this gorgeous box filled with artful chocolates full of unexpected flavors like raspberry rose, meyer lemon lavender, and strawberry champagne. Plus, it would be hard for her not to share…

$100; compartes.com

12 of 14 Courtesy

Artifact Uprising

Photo albums are a great gift, especially for grandparents. We love the gorgeous, linen-covered options from Artifact Uprising.

From $69; artifactuprising.com

13 of 14 Courtesy

Denis Colombe Shawl  

This soft gray wrap is made of super-soft cashmere and goes with everything, so she can wear it any time on any day for any occasion.

$495; barneys.com

14 of 14 Courtesy

L’occitane Shea Butter Manicure Set

There’s a reason why L'Occitane's hand cream has won multiple InStyle Best Beauty Buys Awards—it’s one of the most enriching and moisturizing hand cream on the market.

$70; loccitane.com

