8 Beauty Gifts for Cool Moms, Not Regular Moms

Whether your mom has mastered Instagram's filters better than you, tags you in a meme a day, or has nailed the strategy on scoring every new Kylie Cosmetics product drop, she's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom. And on Mother's Day, she deserves to be treated like the trendsetter she is.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Here, we've rounded up the best beauty gifts for the mom that's more cutting edge than you.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty