8 Beauty Gifts for Cool Moms, Not Regular Moms

Time Inc Digital Studio; Courtesy (3)
Erin Lukas
May 09, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Whether your mom has mastered Instagram's filters better than you, tags you in a meme a day, or has nailed the strategy on scoring every new Kylie Cosmetics product drop, she's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom. And on Mother's Day, she deserves to be treated like the trendsetter she is.

Here, we've rounded up the best beauty gifts for the mom that's more cutting edge than you.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Petal Multi-Use Oil 

Your mom is anything but boring, so she deserves a gift that's more exciting than the standard bouquet of roses. A nourishing floral-infused body oil will do just the trick. 

Urban Outfitters $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer 

Since there is no one quite like your mom, treat her to a blow dryer that's unlike any other. There's a running list of reasons why Dyson's dryer is so coveted. The powerful airflow dramatically cuts down drying time, and it's quieter than the average dryer thanks to the motor's 13 blades that take its noise level to a frequency above audible range. 

Dyson $399 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Glossier Mask Duo 

If your mom loves face masks as much as you do, use this detox and hydrating pair to turn your mutual interests into your next bonding experience. Just remember to take a cute mask selfie or it didn't happen.

Glossier $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath And Shower Oil 

Growing up, you probably were the source of your mom's stress once (or twice), not that she counted. Infused with calming vetivert, chamomile, and sandalwood essential oils, this bath and shower oil is just what she needs to finally reach her inner zen. 

Aromatherapy Associates $73 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Byredo Gypsy Water Kabuki Perfume 

Next to dry shampoo, fragrance is one of the most common beauty products to get confiscated at the airport. Even if mom doesn't live a jet set lifestyle, she'll love the travel-friendly edition of Byredo's cult-favorite scent because she probably owns a bottle of it. The cult-status fragrance brand reworked its favorite scents into fine-milled powders that are applied with a retractable kabuki brush. 

Byredo $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Ouai Repair Travel Kit 

If your mom is just as beauty-obsessed as you are, she probably gets a notification every time Jen Atkin posts the latest style she's done on her celebrity clients like Chrissy Teigen or Kim Kardashian, to name a few. Since an appointment with the stylist extraordinaire is harder to book than a spot in a Saturday morning SoulCycle class. Consider Ouai's repair set the next best thing. It's stocked with stylist's restorative shampoo, conditioner, treament masque, and hair ties, all in travel-friendly sizes.  

Ouai $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Gourmand Hair + Body Mist in Ocean 

What do you get the mom that has every buzzy beauty product? Something she doesn't know she needs—yet. Spritzing on a blend of honeysuckle and pink sea salt-scented hair and body mist will keep mom feel fresh from head-to-toe whether she just left the gym, or is running errands on a hot summer day. 

Urban Outfitters $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Hourglass Ambient Strobe Lighting Blush 

Hourglass's marble-finish blush is begging to be Instagrammed, and your mom is guaranteed to snap a photo for her followers once she opens it. Product flat-lay 'grams aside, the blush is a blend of pigmented color with shimmery highlights that will give skin that coveted lit-from-within glow. In other words: No Valencia filter necessary. 

Hourglass $38 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!