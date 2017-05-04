Mother's Day Gift Sets That Are More Exciting than a Bouquet of Flowers 

What do you get mom when you want to up the ante from a drugstore card and bouquet of flowers? Since mom spent years dishing out sage advice, that looking back on it now actually made sense, and put up with you taking the car out, all while loving you unconditionally, she deserves some extra special treatment on her holiday. Whether mom is a scented candle addict or is in major need of a spa day, there's a gift set stacked with curated products that she's guaranteed to love—and all wrapped up in a pretty package, too.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Although she swears she doesn't play favorites, these nine Mother's Day beauty gift sets will score major points with mom.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty