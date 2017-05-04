Mother's Day Gift Sets That Are More Exciting than a Bouquet of Flowers 

Erin Lukas
May 04, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

What do you get mom when you want to up the ante from a drugstore card and bouquet of flowers? Since mom spent years dishing out sage advice, that looking back on it now actually made sense, and put up with you taking the car out, all while loving you unconditionally, she deserves some extra special treatment on her holiday. Whether mom is a scented candle addict or is in major need of a spa day, there's a gift set stacked with curated products that she's guaranteed to love—and all wrapped up in a pretty package, too.

Although she swears she doesn't play favorites, these nine Mother's Day beauty gift sets will score major points with mom.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Moroccanoil Fleur de Rose Spring Set 

Say it with flowers—and hair and skin products—with this floral-scented Moroccanoil set. Stocked with argan oil-enriched shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, and body moisturizer, mom will always have soft and smooth skin and hair.

Moroccanoil $88 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Evo The Hairy Godmother Hydrate Set 

Shiny strands, soft touch, can't lose. This trio of hydrating shampoo, conditioner, and styling spray makes reviving mom's hair as easy as one, two, three. 

$56 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Voluspa Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Trio 

Why give mom one candle when she can have three? This trio of scents will light up any room in her house with style. 

Voluspa $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Sephora Favorites Deluxe Perfume Sampler

No matter how close you and your mom are, fragrance choice is personal, and therefore tough to gift. That's where Sephora's sample set steps in. The collection of minis includes Sephora's best-selling fragrances, so whether she's a fan of floral or spicy notes, there will be a scent (or two) that she'll love—and expect you to get her in full size.

Sephora $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Lush Mom Wrapped Gift 

With this box of bath and body treasures, mom can turn her bathroom into her own tropical oasis. Along with the Yuzu And Cocoa Shower Cream and Sunrise soap, your gift will also score brownie points with her. Lush donates $7.95 from every purchase of this set to its Charity Pot Fund. 

Lush $58 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Bite Beauty Love Bite Lip Set 

This trio of rosy multistick lip and cheek colors, gloss, and compact mirror will last way longer than any bouquet and looks just as pretty.  

Bite $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Rituals Tiny Rituals Mom's Bath Set

During your high school years, you probably told mom to "chill out" a few times (but who's counting?). A set of bath oil and three pachets of bath salts will help her relax, soothe tired muscles, and put her mind at ease. 

Rituals $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Jo Malone Playful & Lively Collection 

A chicly-packaged fragrance, body wash, and moisturizer is always a crowd-pleasing gift. Jo Malone's sage and orange blossom scents is perfect mix of sweet and woodsy notes. 

Jo Malone London $135 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Collection

Good hair days start with a well-stocked shower. Help mom out by replenishing her hair product stash with shampoo, conditioner, in-shower styler, along with the unsung hero of every hair routine, dry shampoo. 

Living Proof $25 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!