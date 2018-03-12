10 Personalized Mom-ogrammed Gifts Your Mom Will Love This Mother's Day

Nothing says "I love you" quite like a gift that actually spells it out. For Mother's Day, gift your mom a customized, monogrammed piece that's tailored just for her. Customize her initials on a chic pair of flats or treat her to a monogrammed jewelry box. Our personal favorite? Fabiana Filippi's amazingly cozy "Alphabeat" cashmere sweater. Get the first letter of your last name and you can steal it for yourself!

