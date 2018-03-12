10 Personalized Mom-ogrammed Gifts Your Mom Will Love This Mother's Day

Courtesy
InStyle Staff
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:00 am

Nothing says "I love you" quite like a gift that actually spells it out. For Mother's Day, gift your mom a customized, monogrammed piece that's tailored just for her. Customize her initials on a chic pair of flats or treat her to a monogrammed jewelry box. Our personal favorite? Fabiana Filippi's amazingly cozy "Alphabeat" cashmere sweater. Get the first letter of your last name and you can steal it for yourself! 

Shop our favorites, here.

VIDEO: Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

 

 

1 of 10 Fabiana Filippi

Alphabeat Sweater

available at Fabiana Filippi $525 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Net-a-Porter

A-Z Alphabet gold-plated earring

available at Net-a-Porter $195 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 MarkandGraham.com

Concourse Carry-On Spinner

available at Mark and Graham $249 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Louis Vuitton Monogram Tote

$1,720 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 AlisonLou.com

Letter Necklace

available at Alison Lou $525 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Stuart Weitzman

The Shoe Clip

available at Stuart Weitzman $125 per letter SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 JuniperBooks.com

Personalized Book Set

available at Juniper Books $350 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 PotteryBarn.com

Engravable Silver Plated Jewelry Box

available at Pottery Barn $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Crane & Co. Personalized Stationery

50 Cards for $99 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Graphic Image Personalized Passport Case

$68 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!