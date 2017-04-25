Here's How Kristin Chenoweth Is Indulging Mom This Mother's Day

Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Apr 25, 2017

Kristin Chenoweth is one busy woman. The Emmy- and Tony award-winning actress has earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, written a chronicle of her life, A Little Bit Wicked, released an album, The Art of Elegance, designed a modern jewelry collection for HSN, and formed a charity partnership with the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center Foundation. To top off that mind-blowing list of accomplishments, she's taking on a new role as Easter (the goddess of spring) in the new Starz’s series American Gods, premiering Sunday, April 30th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

And since Chenoweth's big role right now is all about this season, who could be more fitting to share gifting picks for the quintessential spring occasion, Mother's Day?

Keep scrolling to find out how she plans to treat her mom this holiday!

Kristin Chenoweth Jewelry for HSN 

"Family is everything where I’m from," says Chenoweth, "and my mother, Junie is our glue. My Linked Together Bracelet ($60) and Y'all Necklace ($36) are shining reminders of our homegrown bond." 

Cool Chick Emoji Cocktail Napkins

"Who can help getting emoji enthusiastic when texting with their Mom? These Cool Chick Emoji Cocktail Napkins ($48) are the perfect pairing to our shared freedom of excessive expression," Chenoweth says. 

Maison Francis Kurkdjian

"What had begun as a shared mother/daughter crush is now more like an all-embracing scent obsession. Fragrance ($355), cream ($75), candles ($65), liquid detergent ($45), and fabric softener ($45) in Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Aqua Universalis are divinely Heaven sent."

Jonathan Adler Pillows

"Whether you’ve been blessed as a mother to children, fur babies, or both, a house is not a home without these whimsically and affectionately inspired embellished throw pillows from Jonathan Adler’s Talitha Collection ($198-$298)." 

Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp

"Because she’s shared a million of life’s lessons, including the importance of giving back—and I heard every word. Each June, I join forces with family, friends and the Kristin Chenoweth Arts & Education Fund to hold our annual Broadway Bootcamp for kids at my theatre in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Do something for good together this year and make each other proud," says Chenoweth.

