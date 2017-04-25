Here's How Kristin Chenoweth Is Indulging Mom This Mother's Day

Kristin Chenoweth is one busy woman. The Emmy- and Tony award-winning actress has earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, written a chronicle of her life, A Little Bit Wicked, released an album, The Art of Elegance, designed a modern jewelry collection for HSN, and formed a charity partnership with the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center Foundation. To top off that mind-blowing list of accomplishments, she's taking on a new role as Easter (the goddess of spring) in the new Starz’s series American Gods, premiering Sunday, April 30th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

And since Chenoweth's big role right now is all about this season, who could be more fitting to share gifting picks for the quintessential spring occasion, Mother's Day?

Keep scrolling to find out how she plans to treat her mom this holiday!

