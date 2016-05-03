Pose (and Play) with 3 Kid-Friendly Yoga Poses Every Mom Needs to Know

laurasykora/Instagram
Arianna Friedman
May 03, 2016

For most moms, Mother’s Day is the one day of the year where you’re guaranteed to sit back and get pampered. Alas, breakfast in bed can only last so long. To help you unwind with the whole family this Sunday, we tapped yogi Laura Kasperzak, co-founder of the yoga blog Two Fit Moms, for advice on how to have a kid-friendly yoga session. Her pro tip? Treat it more like playtime than an intense workout session.

“Some days, my kids practice for 10 minutes and they’re done,” says the 38-year-old mother of two. Kasperzak, whose children have been practicing with her since they were two-and-a-half, adds that yoga fosters important qualities in youngsters, too. “It teaches them to connect with their body, develop body awareness and coordination, and, not to mention, how to sit still!” Read on for three kid-friendly postures to make this Mother’s Day the most relaxing one yet.

1 of 3 laurasykora/Instagram

Downward Facing Dog

Place your hands and feet on the ground and raise your hips high, so your body looks like the letter “V” upside down. “This pose will not only help to strengthen your arms and shoulders—it will stretch out your hamstrings,” says Kasperzak. “Also, it’ll give your kids a chance to crawl under you like a tunnel!"

2 of 3 laurasykora/Instagram

Cobra

Start by lying down on your belly with your hands alongside your lower ribs. Then, gently push into your hands and lift your heart up, stretching out the front body, abdominals, and shoulders. To take it even deeper, you can bend your knees and bring your feet towards your head. “Kids seem to be pros at this one!” says Kasperzak.

3 of 3 laurasykora/Instagram

Tree Pose

Start by standing, shifting your weight onto one foot, and sliding the sole of the other foot onto your inner calf right below the knee. Try to maintain your balance by focusing on a fixed point a few feet in front of you. “My kids love this one-legged posture—it helps improve your balance,” says Kasperzak. "It can also strengthen your child’s legs.”

