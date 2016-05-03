Pose (and Play) with 3 Kid-Friendly Yoga Poses Every Mom Needs to Know

For most moms, Mother’s Day is the one day of the year where you’re guaranteed to sit back and get pampered. Alas, breakfast in bed can only last so long. To help you unwind with the whole family this Sunday, we tapped yogi Laura Kasperzak, co-founder of the yoga blog Two Fit Moms, for advice on how to have a kid-friendly yoga session. Her pro tip? Treat it more like playtime than an intense workout session.

“Some days, my kids practice for 10 minutes and they’re done,” says the 38-year-old mother of two. Kasperzak, whose children have been practicing with her since they were two-and-a-half, adds that yoga fosters important qualities in youngsters, too. “It teaches them to connect with their body, develop body awareness and coordination, and, not to mention, how to sit still!” Read on for three kid-friendly postures to make this Mother’s Day the most relaxing one yet.