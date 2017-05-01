The Kardashians Have Some Unique Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

Kevin Mazur/Getty
Alexis Bennett
May 01, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

The Kardashian and Jenner crew always go all out to make their mom Kris Jenner feel special. Remember when they made that music video for her birthday? It was the sweetest thing. Naturally, they take Mother's Day just as seriously.

"I try to show my mom that I appreciate her whenever I can," Kendall Jenner explained on her app and website. "But a day completely devoted to her is exactly what she needs!"

VIDEO: 7 Red-Carpet Dresses for the Mother-to-Be

 

Jenner's sisters agree, and they love pampering their mom with unique gifts, too. "While $$$ can never repay her for all she's done, a girl can damn well try," Khloé Kardashian wrote on her website. Even Kim Kardashian West is already thinking of what she's going to give her mom this Mother's Day. Ahead, you'll find a roundup of some of Kendall, Khloé, and Kim's gift ideas.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Terrain Seed Starter Gift Set

$64 (Originally $128) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Crucial Detail The Porthole Infuser

$115 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Bed Bath & Beyond Over Tub Caddy in Satin Nickel

$30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Hermès Carnets D'Equateur Panther-Illustrated Desseert Plate

$155 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Spinelli Kilcollin Raneth Ring

$1,750 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Matchaeologist Matcha Brewing Set

$69 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Q Designs QBracelet with iPhone Charger

$149 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Venus Et Fleur Eternity De Venus Large Square Eternity Roses

$399 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Maison Martin Margiela Replica Flower Market

$126 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!