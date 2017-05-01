The Kardashians Have Some Unique Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

The Kardashian and Jenner crew always go all out to make their mom Kris Jenner feel special. Remember when they made that music video for her birthday? It was the sweetest thing. Naturally, they take Mother's Day just as seriously.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

"I try to show my mom that I appreciate her whenever I can," Kendall Jenner explained on her app and website. "But a day completely devoted to her is exactly what she needs!"

VIDEO: 7 Red-Carpet Dresses for the Mother-to-Be

Jenner's sisters agree, and they love pampering their mom with unique gifts, too. "While $$$ can never repay her for all she's done, a girl can damn well try," Khloé Kardashian wrote on her website. Even Kim Kardashian West is already thinking of what she's going to give her mom this Mother's Day. Ahead, you'll find a roundup of some of Kendall, Khloé, and Kim's gift ideas.