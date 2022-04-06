15 Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts She'll Actually Want to Wear
While there's no doubt in our minds that, at the end of the day, moms just want to feel loved and appreciated on Mother's Day (and beyond), there are some extra-special ways to meet this goal. For example, breakfast in bed will get you brownie points, as will a bottomless brunch — one she doesn't have to cook — with unlimited mimosa refills, and you could even buy a fresh bouquet of her favorite flowers. But if you really want to go that extra mile for mom, you might want to consider a trip to the jewelry counter.
If shopping for jewels is out of your wheelhouse, you're not alone. For years I, too, shied away from spoiling my mom with sparkling accessories because there are so many cuts and carats and finishes, I found the task too overwhelming. Instead, I stuck to sentimental cards, a box of her favorite tea, and titles off the bestsellers list — all of which are great gifts and ones I know she genuinely enjoyed. Still, there's no denying jewelry is a category of "I love you" all its own. Not to mention, the sentiment could make her face light up in a way that will warm your heart.
If you're still stuck or hesitant to even begin browsing accessories, you've come to the right place. Below, I've rounded up an assortment of jewels for every accessory taste. Whether she'd like something simple or statement-making, spiritual or sentimental, I guarantee you'll find something that suits her style.
Baroque Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings ($590)
They say diamonds are forever, but I'd argue that pearls hold the same sentiment. Yes, these gorgeous earrings from Blue Nile do seamlessly fit into the booming pearlcore trend, but the oceanic gemstone is classic and elegant. And because these earrings aren't over-the-top or a costume-quality accessory, she'll be able to wear them for years and countless occassions to come.
Golden Leaves ($6,500)
If she loves gold and glitz, she'll adore these leaflet studs from Sevun that resemble a pair of dazzling earrings actress Lupita Nyong'o wore on the 2022 Oscars' red carpet.
Angel Wings Necklace ($62)
Moms are angels on Earth. Show her you recognize that by presenting her with her own set of wings, plated in gold. And if you or someone you know is celebrating in remembrance of a loved who's passed this holiday, the necklace can also serve as a sweet reminder that your guardian angel is always with you.
Moonstone Oval Cocktail Ring ($285)
Anna Beck's Moonstone Oval Cocktail Ring is giving me mood ring vibes, though this stellar stone doesn't change colors with your mood. According to its product description, each iridescent stone is unique, so the color might vary slightly from another. Either way, it will make a statement, and can be worn on whatever finger she prefers.
Birthstone Huggies ($79)
Huggies, though small, can still make a statement, and this small token of appreciation from Astrid and Miyu says "I thought of you" through the representation of her birth month. Choose the stone that best suits her, and she'll be thrilled to add the pop of color to her stack knowing you carefully considered and personalized her new accessory.
Stella Anklet ($38)
If you're shopping for a millennial mom, lean into the throwback trends of the '90s and early aughts that have come back around this year. I especially love the Stella Anklet from Bauble Bar that not only speaks to that time period, but will make the perfect accessory for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. It's colorful, cute, and will have her feeling all the nostalgic feels.
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace ($50)
I'm convinced the initial pendant necklace is the 2022 version of the nameplate, only it's much more subtle and sexy than cutesy. The choosing of the initial is also up to interpretation: You could choose Mom's first or last initial to represent her name, or choose the first initial of her child. However, if she's a mom of multiples, I'd highly recommend going for the former — even if you know her favorite.
Jacquie Aiche Diamond Shaker Necklace ($5,800)
If the mama on your list is a fan of Bridgerton, you might want to consider jewlery reflective of Netflix's interpretation of the regency era. The Diamond Shaker Necklace from Jacquie Aiche is a perfect example, with its double row of dangling diamonds strung together on a layered 14k gold chain. Paired with an A-line dress or corset and she'll be ready for her close up in season three.
Skipping Stones Bracelet ($118)
Soul Journey is a jewelry brand for women, by a woman rooted in bohemian, spiritual style. Its Skipping Stones Bracelet is made from five mixed gemstones — bamboo coral, frosted river stone, dendrite opal, rose gold, silver plated cz beads — as well as a herkimer diamond to help the wearer tap into their highest self when needed. But not only is this accessory emotionally and spiritually energetic and supportive, 30% of each purchased bracelet is donated to Dress for Success, a global not-for-profit organization that helps women on their journeys to establishing economic independence. In other words, who knows how many mamas this one gift can help uplift.
Zales Oval Emerald and 1/5 CT. T.W. Diamond Infinity Drop Earrings in 10K Gold ($1,199)
I've covered diamonds, pearls, and now, I'm adding emeralds to this list. The combination of green and gold with a diamond infinity haloing the gemstone makes for a stunning drop earring reminiscent of Kate Blanchet's accessory on the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet.
Dancing Crystals Necklace Gold Light Rose ($235)
To say that I love the Dancing Crystals Necklace from Coeur de Lion would be an understatement at best. The accessory is vibrant and fun, and the colorstory is quintessential for the warm weather seasons. The necklace alone can enhance a simple look, but if you really want to ice the woman in your life, the brand sells a matching pair of earrings and bracelet to complete the set.
Victorie Bracelet ($580)
Her days of stringing paperclips together to make artsy accessories may be long gone, but jewelry brands have come to adopt the design and make the office supply chain sophisticated. Among them is the Victorie Bracelet from Jasmin Sparrow, in which elongated oval links encircle the wrist, with organic sea pearls placed sporadically throughout.
Leya Necklace ($768)
For a beautiful statement that's simultaneously dainty and stunning, there's the Leya Necklace by Matilde Jewellery. Dripping down the 14K gold chain are seven lab-grown diamonds that are striking on their own, but serve as a solid foundation piece for layering. She'll love the versatility of the accessory, and you'll love seeing her wear it non-stop.
India Pearl Cluster Ring ($40)
Blossom Box Jewelry is a woman-founded brand inspired by the Mughal era in South Asia. Each piece is handcrafted by artisans in India and designed for women who want to adorn themselves with simple, yet gorgeous statements. The India Pearl Cluster Ring is a personal favorite; it's a beautiful, cultural embellishment of clear polki stone and pearls, and while to the naked eye the accessory might look heavy, it's actually lightweight and comfortable to wear.
Cuore Open Heart Necklace ($75)
Anna Luisa is known for its sweet accessories, and its Cuore Open Heart Necklace would make a darling Mother's Day gift. It's a delicate, simplistic statement, but the sentiment is strong and heartwarming. Not to mention, it's the perfect for the minimalist fashionista, so if the mom on your list sticks to the staples, this is certainly one to add to her collection.