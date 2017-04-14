9 Perfect Mother's Day Gifts for the Well-Read Mom

Ann Jacoby
Apr 14, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Settling on a meaningful present for the woman who literally gifted you your life can be pretty daunting. But if her favorite way to relax is curled up with a good read, it doesn't need to be. We've got some thoughtful suggestions to make her "me time" even better: buy her a monthly subscription to a book of the month service, a fabulous tote for lugging novels on the go, or chic bookends to spruce up her home library. Whatever you decide on, just make sure it's as special as she is!

VIDEO: The Book of Henry Official Trailer

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

A KINDLE COVER

Jonathan Adler available at Amazon $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

AGATE BOOKENDS

West Elm $24 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtes

An EYE GLASSES HOLDER

Uncommon Goods $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Byredo's BIBLIOTHÈQUE CANDLE

Byredo $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

THE GREAT GATSBY MUG

Kate Spade $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 bookofthemonthclub/Instagram

A BOOK OF THE MONTH SUBSCRIPTION

Book of the Month $45 for 3 months SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

A COLORFUL TOTE FOR READING ON THE GO

J. Crew $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

A WITTY BOOKMARK

Octaevo available at Anthropologie $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

MY IDEAL BOOKSHELF BOOK

Ideal Bookshelf $30 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!