9 Perfect Mother's Day Gifts for the Well-Read Mom

Settling on a meaningful present for the woman who literally gifted you your life can be pretty daunting. But if her favorite way to relax is curled up with a good read, it doesn't need to be. We've got some thoughtful suggestions to make her "me time" even better: buy her a monthly subscription to a book of the month service, a fabulous tote for lugging novels on the go, or chic bookends to spruce up her home library. Whatever you decide on, just make sure it's as special as she is!

