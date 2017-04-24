The Best Fashion Tips InStyle Editors Got from Their Moms

Thoka Maer
InStyle Staff
Apr 24, 2017

Moms, am I right? As our first teachers, heroes, friends, and fashion icons, we can’t help but to pick up a few lessons from them—like how to balance work and life like a pro, or how to be a feminist badass (and thus, spread the word of feminist badassery). And let’s not forget: She also taught us how to dress and how to dress well. Sincerely, from the bottom of our hearts: THANK YOU, MOM!

We’ve asked InStyle editors around the office to share fashion tips they’ve picked up from their stylish mothers, and here’s what we got. Scroll through to see the six fashion tips we picked up from Mom. #IGotItFromMyMama.

NEVER OUT WITH THE OLD

"Don’t throw away your jeans. The best kind are the vintage kind!" —Taylor Reagan, Accessories Assistant

THE POWER OF TIMELESS CLASSICS

"Both my mom and grandmother always told me that when in doubt, stick to classic pieces. It’s fun to play with trends here and there but you’re always guaranteed to look put together when you choose something timeless." —Ann Jacoby, Assistant Fashion Editor

HOW TO WEAR THE LBD

"One of my favorite pictures of my mom is from a Halloween where she dressed as a Robert Palmer girl from the "Addicted to Love" music video. That image has subconsciously molded my signature evening look —a perfect LBD, a simple pump, super sheer black hosiery and always paired with a bold red lip. Effortless, chic, and totally timeless!" —Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor

COMFORT ABOVE ALL ELSE

"Growing up, my mom would always tell me comfort is key to looking your best. It doesn't matter how good a dress or shoe looked on. If you’re not comfortable in it, it shows." —Jenna Pizzuta, Fashion Assistant

THE IMPORTANCE OF ACCESSORIZING

"My mom taught me that accessories can make any outfit. The basics will always work: a tailored shirt, crisp blazer, pencil skirt... But accessories are always of-the-moment. Add a bold statement necklace, try a cool new ring, try a different way of tying your scarf. It's the little touches that complete your look. To this day, my mom is one of the best accessorized ladies!" —LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor

MASTER THE FRONT TUCK

"I definitely got my lack of height from my mom, we both are 4’11”! Being petite makes clothing proportions a little more difficult, but my mom has mastered the shirt front tuck. The perfect way to take a blouse that is a dress on you and make it a top again!" —Alexis Parente, Fashion Assistant

