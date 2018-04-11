What InStyle Editors Are Gifting Their Mamas (and Themselves) For Mother's Day

The perfect Mother's Day Gift has the perfect mix of nostalgia, luxury, and meaning. Most importantly, it's one gift that should always show gratitude and express how well you know and love the mother figure in your life. Whether it's your grandmother, your work-wife, your mentor, or, well, yourself, the women in your life deserve to be gifted. And gifted well.

Here, InStyle editors reveal what they'll be giving their mamas this Mother's Day. 

1 of 13 Courtesy

LV & Me Necklace

"A gold initial necklace will help my mother remember herself, which she tends to forget being the mother of five and grandmother of two." - Ruthie Friedlander, Special Projects Director

Louis Vuitton available at Louis Vuitton $480 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

Deco Sport Watch

"My mom keeps dropping hints about how she needs to upgrade her jewelry game, so I'm going to surprise her with this gorgeous baby." — Alexis Bennett, E-Commerce Editor

Michele available at Neiman Marcus $395 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

Gold Scalloped Gallery Frame

"My mom is notoriously difficult to shop for. I’m hoping that a framed photo of the two of us on vacation will have sentimental value." - Claire Stern, Associate Editor

Aerin available at William's Sanoma $70-$110 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

Bootcut Jeans

"My mom is 4’11” and jeans are her worst enemy. When she finds the perfect pair of petite jeans she can’t get enough, so I will be feeding her addiction to Joe’s petite boot cut jeans." - Alexis Parente, Assistant Fashion Editor

Joe's Jeans available at Joe's Jeans $185 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

Bal d'Afrique Eau de Parfum

"Since before I was born, my amazing mom has always worn the same fragrance, and every year it was super easy for us to just run out and grab the same item time and time again. This year, I wanted a challenge. I simply love Byredo and all of the fragrances they make, but I particularly love this scent. Part whimsical, part French, what else is there to love? And I think my mom will too." - Aaron Valentic, International Assistant 

Byredo available at Nordstom $150 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

Golden-Tone Earrings

"One of the things my mom and I have in common is our love for a great earring and the second I saw these gorgeous hoop-stud earrings from Laura Lombardi I knew I needed to get them for her (and possibly borrow them occasionally as well)!" - Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor

Laura Lombardi available at Net-a-Porter $85 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

Dolce Garden Eau de Parfum Spray

"My mom has been jonesing for a new fragrance, and I think I've finally found one that's as sweet and comforting as she is." - Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Editor

Dolce & Gabbana available at Macy's $76 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

Tea Forte Tea Tasting Assortment

"There’s something priceless about conversing with your mom and grandma over a rich cup of hot tea. This Mother’s Day, I’m gifting the dearest women in my life the "Tea Tasting Assorted Tea Infuser Chest" from Tea Forte. An assortment of black, green, white, and herbal teas from around the globe. Travel the world with every sip you take." - Marina Budarina-Sanchez, Deputy Chief of Reporters

available at Neiman Marcus $60 SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

The Modern Loafer

"My mom and I have a running joke about her love for loafers—and I think this year I'm going to gift her a pair that I can "borrow" when she's in town visiting." - Victoria Moorehouse, Digital Beauty Editor

Everlane available at Everlane $168 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

"X Stud" Earrings

"I always get my mom the biggest arrangement of peonies that her local florist can carry, but this year I think I will be proactive and get myself a little something, too. This is my first mother's day since my daughter Alma arrived and these "X" studs will appropriately mark the occasion." - Sarah Cristobal, Executive Features Director

available at Lizzie Mandler $85 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

Sandstone Salutation Tights

"My Mom is a Crossfit queen, so I am giving her a new pair of leggings to update her gym look. She loves graphic prints and anything super high waisted like these!" - Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor

Athleta available at Athleta $89 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

Agate Mirror Box

"My mom loves jewelry and has a pretty extensive collection. I wanted to get her a small gorgeous box for her standouts and everyday go-tos. I think this box will be a hit!" - LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor

available at Nordstrom $32 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

Blooming Garden Basket

"My mother just turned 90-years-old and she has everything. She loves flowers and plants, so I always send her flowering or green plants she can nurture and watch grown or bloom all year." DeLora Jones Blake, Chief of Reporters

available at Boesen $115 SHOP NOW

