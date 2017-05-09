A Thoughtful DIY Gift to Show Mom You Really, Truly Care

Corrie Hogg
Claire Stern
May 09, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

What do you get for the mom who has everything? Sometimes, the answer isn't always so straight-forward. That's why we tapped celebrity event planner David Stark, whose clients include Beyoncé and Jon Stewart, for a quick and easy DIY project that'll inevitably crack a smile at Sunday brunch: a linen napkin hand-stamped with a sweet message, which can be anything from your favorite quote or song lyric to simply "We love you."

VIDEO: Is DIY Painting Worth It?

 

Follow the steps below for the full how-to, just in time for Mother's Day.

GATHER TOOLS AND SUPPLIES

You'll need: lightweight linen fabric (from $10; mcssl.com), scissors, masking tape, an iron and ironing board or blanket, letter stamps ($13; amazon.com), stamping ink ($9; amazon.com), a ruler or measuring tape, and scrap paper.

STEP ONE

Cut your linen to a 22" x 22" square. Be sure to cut with the weave of the fabric. Send your cut fabric through the washer and dryer, in cool water with mild detergent. The linen can shrink up to an inch or two.

STEP TWO

While your napkin is in the wash, practice printing on a scrap piece of paper. Make note of how wide or long your message is so you can plan where to place it on your napkin.

STEP THREE

Once out of the dryer, trim off any long threads. The linen will have frayed slightly.

STEP FOUR

Measure and mark with masking tape on your napkin to act as a guide. Don't worry if your letters don't line up perfectly—that's part of the charm. Allow the ink to dry for 5 minutes. Remove the masking tape and press with a hot iron (no steam) on both sides of the fabric.

STEP FIVE

Ta-da! Fold your napkin to show off the greeting and get ready to impress mom.

