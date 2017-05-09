A Thoughtful DIY Gift to Show Mom You Really, Truly Care

What do you get for the mom who has everything? Sometimes, the answer isn't always so straight-forward. That's why we tapped celebrity event planner David Stark, whose clients include Beyoncé and Jon Stewart, for a quick and easy DIY project that'll inevitably crack a smile at Sunday brunch: a linen napkin hand-stamped with a sweet message, which can be anything from your favorite quote or song lyric to simply "We love you."

Follow the steps below for the full how-to, just in time for Mother's Day.