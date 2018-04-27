Here's What Your Favorite Celebrities Are Gifting This Mother's Day

Getty Images
With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, we often ponder how to rightfully treat the superwoman who continuously fills our lives with limitless love, kindness, and care. To assist, we tapped some of our favorite celebrities for gift ideas to serve as inspiration.

Whether you want to give her an extra dose of pampering with a perfectly scented candle or prefer to go the route of a thoughtful and charitable donation, there's something for every type of mom on this list.

 

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo

“Moms work so hard so I like to treat my mom to a massage or facial and some nice candles for some R&R. I really love Diptyque because they smell incredible and last a long time,” says Olivia Culpo, former Miss Universe, model, and actress who's set to play against Bruce Willis in the upcoming movie, Reprisal.

$65/6.5 oz
Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba

“One of my favorite ways to treat myself is with a really good face oil. The Honest Beauty Everything Organic Facial Oil is my ultimate beauty treat and a great gift to give to give a Mom who needs a little pampering,” says founder of The Honest Company and actress Jessica Alba, who will be playing Nancy McKenna alongside Gabrielle Union in the upcoming NBC’s Bad Boy’s spinoff.

$55
Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones

“Mother Day or Father’s Day afternoon tea, served on the butterfly table cloth with napkin rings. Couple it with an amazing selection of herbal and black teas of your choice. My favorite? Tetley tea, the British blend,” says multi award-winning actress and Broadway star Catherine Zeta-Jones who recently launched her Casa Zeta-Jones collection.

$20/for set of 4 napkin rings
Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik

“I am one of those people who is always in the kitchen, and this set of tools is literally everything I love in a set of kitchen tools: bright colors, stacking, and utility. Besides the egg smasher, which vegans don't need (I'll find another use for it!), this is such an awesome gift for a cooking mama or papa!” says Mayim Bialik, star of The Big Bang Theory, neuroscientist, and author of soon to be released book Boying Up: How to Be Brave, Bold and Brilliant.

$18
Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan

Collection by Michael Strahan Westbury 25 Inch Luggage. The smallest bag in the collection is the perfect size to travel with. Big enough to fit all your important travel items but small enough to not hold you back!” says former NFL player, Emmy-winning TV star, and successful entrepreneur, Michael Strahan.

$240
Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad

“This is my new favorite bag to take shopping with me. It's a great size, and it's lined, so it's easy to clean,” says Lauren Conrad, fashion designer, New York Times best-selling author, founder of thelittlemarket.com and philanthropist.

$20
Huda Kattan

Huda Kattan

“One of the best gifts I ever received was a deep tissue massager. It has literally become a game-changer for me! I spend a lot of time at my desk and rarely have time to book into a spa for a proper massage. So I love that I can do it myself, whether I am in the office, at home, or on a plane. I always have mine with me when I travel to get rid of any knots and muscle tension that build up over a long flight. As a mom, I think this is something any parent would love to receive!” says Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty.

$39
Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio

Si Passione. I love it because it’s very feminine and floral yet bold. Those are definitely words I would use to describe my mom, so it really makes the perfect fragrance for her or any mom who appreciates a beautiful scent,” says Sara Sampaio, Portuguese beauty and Victoria’s Secret Angel.

$86/1.7oz
Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley

Beverly Beach by Dorit swimsuit or a beach bag! It’s a MUST for every woman! The bikini one pieces are so chic, modern, and effortless. And the bags fit all the essentials!” says TV personality and designer, Dorit Kemsley who recently wrapped the 8th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

$124
Rachel Roy

Rachel Roy

“The best most precious gifts you can give are time and experiences. I give the gift of passion and purpose through experiences for vulnerable children. $20 can feed a child for a month or much more and you can name the project you want to affect for children through the charity I am on the board of,” says Rachel Roy, a fashion designer and author of Design Your Life: Creating Success Through Personal Style book.

$20 and up
Nate Berkus

Nate Berkus

Framebridge. I love framing unexpected, special mementos that have meaning, especially for a Mother's Day gift. It could be as simple as the menu card from a special celebration or a vintage scarf or textile from your travels together. These things so often end up stuck away in a drawer, so why not frame them instead? It will make for a very thoughtful gift for mom,” says Nate Berkus, interior designer, TV personality, and author of two New York Times best-selling books Home Rules and The Things That Matter.

$39 and up
Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai

“Moms are usually so busy keeping their daughters in check or making sure their boys behave that they almost NEVER take care of their skin. Well hold your heels, I SWEAR by Tulura Natural face healing oils. The sets come in a simple serum and oil for ALL skin types. Mama Mai has been aging backward since she's discovered this gem!” says TV personality, fashion expert and co-host on Fox’s talk show The Real.

$140
Rose Bertram

Rose Bertram

The Hurom Slow Juicer. This juicer is the absolute best! As a mom, you have to stay on top of your energy, and you have to live a healthy lifestyle! This juicer is a game-changer. Make your green juice and conquer every day head on! It is the absolute best gift for a mom!” says Belgian beauty, Rose Bertram, who is best known for being featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues.

$299
Jaina Lee Ortiz

Jaina Lee Ortiz

Natura Bissé. New skincare for Mom to make her feel pampered & luxurious. There are so many collections to choose from, I think she’ll be happy with anything,” says professional Salsa dancer and actress Jaina Lee Ortiz who currently plays Andy Herrera on ABC’s new drama series Station 19.

$125
Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh

"The Boyfriend fragrance is my favorite, and it's the only Boyfriend of mine I'll share with my mom! It’s the perfect mix of 'masculine' golden amber and musk notes with the 'feminine' dark plum, vanilla, and night blooming jasmine," says actress, Kate Walsh who currently plays Olivia Baker on Netflix’s hit series 13 Reasons Why.

$65
Cara Santana

Cara Santana

“When the heart of your family deserves some rest and relaxation time, I love the idea of an aromatherapy diffuser to bring the spa to her,” says founder of the GlamApp and actress, Cara Santana, who appeared alongside Drew Barrymore in the Netflix’s series Santa Clarita Diet.

$100
Graham McTavish

Graham McTavish

“Nowadays, I think experiences are more valuable and enduring than "things" So my choices are very much influenced by that. The Meisterstuck Platinum Coated 149 Fountain Pen from Montblanc. Not so much an experience, but certainly a way of documenting those experiences in an elegant, timeless way. The resurgence in the fountain pen is just another welcome example of the analogue world pushing back against its digital replacement. The connections that using such a beautiful instrument makes between the brain and the hand is unique,” says Outlander and Preacher actor, Graham McTavish, who will be playing a secret character in the upcoming movie, Aquaman (out later this year).

$985

