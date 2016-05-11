Stars Share How Their Beauty Routines Have Changed Since Becoming Moms 

When it comes to her beauty routine as a mom, Kiera Knightley just goes with the flow. "I have naturally crazy curly hair, and since I've had the baby it's become 10 times thicker. So now I've been finding quite a lot of dreadlocks," Knightly told InStyle in May 2016. "My skin has also become significantly drier with age, so I moisturize, and I try to drink as much water as possible. Aside from that, my teeth are always brushed, and I use lip balm. My new approach is 'Do what you can remember, and don't worry about it too much.'"