Stars Share How Their Beauty Routines Have Changed Since Becoming Moms 

Getty Images
To say that being a mom is a massive undertaking is a great understatement. Throw being a celebrity into the mix, and we feel exhausted just thinking about it. Somehow stars manage to be great moms while still managing to always look gorgeous. Being a working mom leaves little time for the comprehensive pre-baby beauty routines that stars once followed, but if they’re taking any shortcuts, it’s completely undetectable. Read on to find out how some of our favorite celebrities have said their beauty routines have changed since becoming moms.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement