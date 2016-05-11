Stars Share How Their Beauty Routines Have Changed Since Becoming Moms 

Erin Lukas
May 11, 2016

To say that being a mom is a massive undertaking is a great understatement. Throw being a celebrity into the mix, and we feel exhausted just thinking about it. Somehow stars manage to be great moms while still managing to always look gorgeous. Being a working mom leaves little time for the comprehensive pre-baby beauty routines that stars once followed, but if they’re taking any shortcuts, it’s completely undetectable. Read on to find out how some of our favorite celebrities have said their beauty routines have changed since becoming moms.

Julianne Moore

When it comes to passing beauty advice down to her daughter, Julianne Moore cannot stress the importance of great brows. "I started plucking them [my eyebrows] when I was 13; mutilating them. At a certain point I looked up and thought, 'What happened to my brows?' That's the one thing I always say to my daughter who's 13, 'Please don't touch them,'" she told InStyle in September 2015. 

Eva Mendes 

Since giving birth to her daughter Esmeralda, Eva Mendes has little time to keep up with her pre-baby beauty routine. "Well, sometimes I do it at 4 A.M.! I'm no longer in control of my schedule, and I try to take advantage of the time when she's sleeping. I'm a very hands-on mom; I don't have a nanny. No matter how tired I am, I just do it," she told InStyle in March 2015. 

Jessica Simpson

For Jessica Simpson, her skin care routine quickly became function over form. "I no longer have time to wash and moisturize my face both morning and night," the singer and fashion entrepeneur shared with InStyle in 2015. "I just do everything after I put the kids to bed. It's the only way to keep crayons and fingerprints off my face."

Salma Hayek 

Now, Salma Hayek thinks what beauty wisdom she'll pass along to her daughter Valentina once she's older. "I will tell her she's truly special and to not compare herself with others. And to wash her face every night, no matter how tired she is," are two pieces of essential beauty knowledge she told InStyle in April 2014 that she wants her daughter to know.

Kiera Knightley

When it comes to her beauty routine as a mom, Kiera Knightley just goes with the flow. "I have naturally crazy curly hair, and since I've had the baby it's become 10 times thicker. So now I've been finding quite a lot of dreadlocks," Knightly told InStyle in May 2016. "My skin has also become significantly drier with age, so I moisturize, and I try to drink as much water as possible. Aside from that, my teeth are always brushed, and I use lip balm. My new approach is 'Do what you can remember, and don't worry about it too much.'"

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman has learned to take beauty shortcuts when they're due. "Manicures are the first thing to go," the actress told InStyle in June 2015. "It's hard to justify spending an hour a week on that when you've got work, a child, a husband, and friends. Also, I have difficult, curly hair, so I either blow-dry it after my kid goes to bed or sleep on it wet. Then it isn't as wild the next day."

Sarah Jessica Parker 

For Sarah Jessica Parker, hitting the gym was a major sacrifice she made in her beauty routine after becoming a mom. "I haven't exercised in a while, and I won't be able to for the next few months because I'm getting up at 4 A.M.," she told InStyle in March 2016. "I can't wake up at 2:30 A.M. to go to the gym before working a 12-hour day. I'm a mom, and I have other priorities. So I just try to eat healthy."

Tina Fey 

How does Tina Fey manage to find time to make us all laugh, be a great mom, and take care of her skin? The answer is by cleverly streamlining her products. "“I exfoliate in the shower, then moisturize with Garnier's Ultra Lift Transformer, which has an SPF," she reveled to InStyle in June 2014. "I'm a working mom, so I like multipurpose products. I don't have an hour to go through a bunch of tiny fancy jars."

Scarlett Johansson 

Not only has Scarlett Johansson played a superhero on-screen, she must be one off-screen too. Somehow the supermom has managed to make very few tweaks to her beauty routine since giving birth to her daughter. "Not really," she told InStyle in February when asked if her beauty regimen had changed. "I have a very quick morning routine of showering, moisturizing, and throwing on a bit of concealer. If I'm going to work, I get up an hour earlier to hit the gym."

