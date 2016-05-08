How Stars Celebrated Mother's Day 2016 on Instagram

Mother's Day 2016 isn't even half over and celebrities are already having a blast. From listening to a private orchestra performance to being treated to a princess breakfast, the mothers are being spoiled this year (and rightfully so!). Add in adorable throwback photos from daughters to moms, and this year may just be shaping up to be the best Mother's Day yet.
- KIM KARDASHIAN
In case you missed it, North and Kanye treated Kim Kardashian to a live orchestra performance of all of North's favorite songs this morning (documented on Snapchat, natch). You better bet that "Let It Go" from Frozen was one of little North's picks.
- KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
And you can't forget the rest of the Kardashian crew. Kourtney Kardashian shared the most adorable picture of her three little ones cuddling together in bed.
- DAKOTA FANNING
Dakota Fanning's throwback photo thanking her mom is so sweet—just check out her floral headband. And wait, is that Elle as a baby?
- NICKY HILTON
What better moment to flash back to than your wedding with your mom by your side? Nicky Hilton, we couldn't agree more.
- RACHEL ZOE
Rachel Zoe was treated to a yummy breakfast by her sons while she read their homemade cards (and wore a princess crown).
- BELLA HADID
Was there ever a cuter baby than Bella Hadid? The model took a moment to thank mom Yolanda with a picture of the two cuddling when she was an infant.
- SAILOR BRINKLEY COOK
Sailor Brinkley Cook and mom Christie Brinkley look like twins in the goofy pic Sailor posted in her honor.
- KATE HUDSON
Did anyone else see how chic Goldie Hawn was in the retro photo Kate Hudson shared? From Kate's post, it seems the pair will spend the day together.
- ASHLEY TISDALE
Because grandmothers are moms, too, Ashley Tisdale posted a sweet snap of her with her mom and grandma. Who else likes the way she thinks?
10. SARAH JESSICA PARKER
Leave it to Sarah Jessica Parker to take to Instagram to wish all mothers a Happy Mother's Day. We wish the same to you, SJP!