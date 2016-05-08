How Stars Celebrated Mother's Day 2016 on Instagram

Mother's Day 2016 isn't even half over and celebrities are already having a blast. From listening to a private orchestra performance to being treated to a princess breakfast, the mothers are being spoiled this year (and rightfully so!). Add in adorable throwback photos from daughters to moms, and this year may just be shaping up to be the best Mother's Day yet.

KIM KARDASHIAN

In case you missed it, North and Kanye treated Kim Kardashian to a live orchestra performance of all of North's favorite songs this morning (documented on Snapchat, natch). You better bet that "Let It Go" from Frozen was one of little North's picks.

A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimmysnapchats) on May 8, 2016 at 8:14am PDT

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

And you can't forget the rest of the Kardashian crew. Kourtney Kardashian shared the most adorable picture of her three little ones cuddling together in bed.

Feeling overwhelmed with love and blessings being able to be a mommy to these three angel babies. My favorite role in life so far is being a mommy and getting to see life through their eyes. Happy Mother's Day! A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 8, 2016 at 9:37am PDT

DAKOTA FANNING

Dakota Fanning's throwback photo thanking her mom is so sweet—just check out her floral headband. And wait, is that Elle as a baby?

My mama means absolutely everything to me. I do my best to celebrate her every day. She is the reason I am the woman that I am. She pushes me to be the best version of myself and I love her more than anything in the world. #happymothersday A photo posted by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning) on May 8, 2016 at 8:54am PDT

NICKY HILTON

What better moment to flash back to than your wedding with your mom by your side? Nicky Hilton, we couldn't agree more.

Happy Mother's Day mom. You are amazing and I'm so proud to be your daughter 💘 A photo posted by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on May 8, 2016 at 9:41am PDT

RACHEL ZOE

Rachel Zoe was treated to a yummy breakfast by her sons while she read their homemade cards (and wore a princess crown).

Mothers Day princess breakfast prepared by my little Princes while I was sleeping #mothersday2016 #bestdayoftheyear #sograteful XoRZ A photo posted by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on May 8, 2016 at 9:18am PDT

BELLA HADID

Was there ever a cuter baby than Bella Hadid? The model took a moment to thank mom Yolanda with a picture of the two cuddling when she was an infant.

Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful angel of a mother. You inspire me everyday to be better and love life. You know how much I Loveyou ❤️ best friend @yolanda.hadid 👭👭👭👭👼🏼👼🏼 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 8, 2016 at 9:28am PDT

SAILOR BRINKLEY COOK

Sailor Brinkley Cook and mom Christie Brinkley look like twins in the goofy pic Sailor posted in her honor.

Happy mamas day, mama ❤️ Thank you for teaching me to appreciate the beauty in the world, thank you for accepting me as exactly who i am, thank you for working so hard for us and thank you for loving me so unconditionally. You're so bad ass. I love you to the sun the moon the stars and back 🌞🌙✨ A photo posted by Sailor Brinkley Cook (@sailorbrinkleycook) on May 8, 2016 at 6:57am PDT

KATE HUDSON

Did anyone else see how chic Goldie Hawn was in the retro photo Kate Hudson shared? From Kate's post, it seems the pair will spend the day together.

Us kids must have done some pretty good stuff in a past life to deserve such a Mom 🙏 Happy Mothers Day Mama Goldie! Come over! @officialgoldiehawn A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on May 8, 2016 at 8:40am PDT

ASHLEY TISDALE

Because grandmothers are moms, too, Ashley Tisdale posted a sweet snap of her with her mom and grandma. Who else likes the way she thinks?

Happy Mother's Day to these two beautiful ladies. My mom and grandma. I literally wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them. Thanks for being the best mom in the world! 💞 A photo posted by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on May 8, 2016 at 9:17am PDT

10. SARAH JESSICA PARKER

Leave it to Sarah Jessica Parker to take to Instagram to wish all mothers a Happy Mother's Day. We wish the same to you, SJP!