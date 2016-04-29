The Best Mother's Day Gifts for Fragrance Lovers 

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Apr 29, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

A Mother's Day gift mom will find the most meaningful is one that shows just how well you know her. A fool-proof way to demonstrate your level of expertise is gifting her a new fragrance she's guaranteed to love. Since scent is so personal and holds the power to instantly boost mom's mood and confidence, be sure to keep in mind the notes mom gravitates towards when choosing the perfect perfume for her. Since there's so many intoxicating scents out there and only so much time to test them all before picking the one you'll give to mom, we've made the selection process simpler with our fragrance gift guide. Any of the following ten beautifully packaged fragrance sets are sure to make mom smile and feel her best every day of the year.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta Oscar Gift Set 

Oscar de la Renta $87 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Chloé Love Story Gift Set 

Chloe $135 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Vial Fragrance Set 

Derek Lam $30 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Daisy & Daisy Dream Mini Gift Set 

Marc Jacobs $18 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Aerin Eau de Parfum Fragrance Collection 

Aerin $100 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Spray & Body Cream Coffret

Chanel $175 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Collection 

Jo Malone London $110 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Tory Burch Jolle Fleur Rollerball Coffret 

Tory Burch $56 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Gucci Bamboo Gift Set 

Gucci $120 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Miu Miu Gift Set 

Miu Miu $90 SHOP NOW

