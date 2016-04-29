The Best Mother's Day Gifts for Fragrance Lovers 

A Mother's Day gift mom will find the most meaningful is one that shows just how well you know her. A fool-proof way to demonstrate your level of expertise is gifting her a new fragrance she's guaranteed to love. Since scent is so personal and holds the power to instantly boost mom's mood and confidence, be sure to keep in mind the notes mom gravitates towards when choosing the perfect perfume for her. Since there's so many intoxicating scents out there and only so much time to test them all before picking the one you'll give to mom, we've made the selection process simpler with our fragrance gift guide. Any of the following ten beautifully packaged fragrance sets are sure to make mom smile and feel her best every day of the year.