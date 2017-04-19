Mother’s Day Gifts Under $50 That Are Thoughtful and Amazing

Courtesy (4)
Stephanie Trong
Apr 19, 2017 @ 9:45 am

Good moms deserve the world on Mother's Day—flowers, balloons, cruises around the Caribbean, and serenades from Jon Hamm. But good daughters, well, sometimes they're on a budget. We scoured the Internet for the best gifts that are $50 and under so you can be sure she gets something big (or at least super-thoughtful), even if you're working with very little. Scroll ahead to shop and, should you need a reminder: Don't forget to call! 

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's Cutest Mom Moments 

 

1 of 14 Courtesy

Rifle Paper Co. coral botanical art print 

We love the whimsical nature of Anna Bond's illustrations, and this one is sure to spruce up any room in the house.  

$24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy

Perricone MD No Lipstick Lipstick SPF 15 

This universally flattering shade gives a subtle rosy flush and goes on incredibly smooth. 

$34 SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

Citizenry Primavera vase 

Such a cute little trinket for her desk (give it with a planted succulent for extra points). 

$45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy

Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer

Let your mom say what she will about Kim Kardashian, but the fact remains she has great skin. This creamy pigment is a favorite of hers, and can be blended with moisturizer for a light foundation, too. 

$48 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

Baggu set of three totes 

If she hasn't ditched plastic bags already, give her a poppy reason to do so. 

$35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy

Loft floral square silk scarf 

You can't argue with 100 percent silk in pretty pink and blue. You can even show her 18 ways to tie it. 

$35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy

Ann Taylor floral drop earrings 

Separately, floral and drop earrings are so hot right now. Together, they're a fashion home run (we have a feeling you might be borrowing these). 

$40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy

Hawkins New York printed tea towel 

Here's something that will make inevitable spills a bit more tolerable. 

$16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

Mango Saffiano-effect wallet 

A bit of texture gives faux leather a high-end finish. 

$20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

Five15 cat mom pin 

As the product page says, "Somtimes 'Mom' just isn't enough." 

$10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

Aquis Lisse Luxe hair towel 

Woven from ultra-fine fibers, this game-changing towel dries hair with less friction than plain old cotton, which means minimal breakage and frizz. 

$30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

Sam Edelman Verona espadrilles 

Cute with mom jeans, no? (But really, everyone should own a pair of throw-on-and-go shoes that aren't sneakers.) 

$45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

Uniqlo linen shirt 

There is nothing chicer for when the weather warms up (see: Lauren Hutton), and the price is unbeatable. You could even buy two—they have tons of great colors! 

$20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

Eve Lom Time Retreat hand treatment 

Everything about this botanical-packed line is spa-like—Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan, FYI—and this light cream combats signs of aging with retinol while moisturizing. (If you can afford it, splurge for the Morning Time cleanser, which will transform her AM face wash into a luxurious ritual.) 

$50 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!