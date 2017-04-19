9 Affordable Mother's Day Gifts that Look Expensive

An important lesson in mom-speak: “Don’t spend a lot of money on me this Mother's Day” doesn’t mean break out the stale rigatoni and sparkle paint to make a her a squirrel feeder. This may have been charming move in the third grade, but now it feels like a cop out.

Find a better option (11 in fact!) here, where we've gathered super thoughtful, and totally luxe selections your madre will love—all for under $100. (Tip: Spend the money you save on groceries for breakfast in bed. Some traditions are worth keeping!)

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring