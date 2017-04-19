9 Affordable Mother's Day Gifts that Look Expensive
An important lesson in mom-speak: “Don’t spend a lot of money on me this Mother's Day” doesn’t mean break out the stale rigatoni and sparkle paint to make a her a squirrel feeder. This may have been charming move in the third grade, but now it feels like a cop out.
Find a better option (11 in fact!) here, where we've gathered super thoughtful, and totally luxe selections your madre will love—all for under $100. (Tip: Spend the money you save on groceries for breakfast in bed. Some traditions are worth keeping!)
Luxe Lipstick
Not included: her first ever medicine cabinet #shelfie.
Chic Sleepwear
It's totally fine to order another pair for yourself if a movie marathon night is also part of the gift.
Classic but Cool Shades
Destined to become her go-to glove compartment pair.
A Ladylike Pendant
An especially wise choice for the mom who loves turtlenecks.
A Sophisticated Sun Hat
Hand woven in Ecuador, this updated Panama design will keep her shady all summer.
Multi-Purpose Tumblers
This container is for anything from flowers, to coffee, to pencils (remember those?), and lifts the mood of a room.
Slides She'll Live In
Whether she's more of a jeans or dress mom, these crazy-versatile sandals will work with her wardrobe.
Her New Favorite Shirt
Because dressing like Audrey Hepburn in on vacation speaks to every generation.
A Cheerful Red Pouch
She'll love the way it goes from organizing her work tote to doubling as a clutch at night.
Not-so-Basic Ballet Flats
A low-cut instep makes these suede skimmers particularly sophisticated.
A Lazy Day Necklace
Don't like the artsy design fool you! Because it instantly elevates simple pieces, like jeans and a T-shirt, this sculptural piece is basically a mom-friendly fashion hack.