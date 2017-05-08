10 Mother's Day Beauty Gifts Under $25

Courtesy (3)
Erin Lukas
May 08, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

J.Lo said it best: "Love don't cost a thing". When it comes to showing mom how much you care on Mother's Day, a higher price tag doesn't automatically equal achieving favorite child status. There's a running list of affordable beauty buys to treat mom with that will only set you back $25 or less. Even better: she'll never be able to guess the actual price of your gift.

From luxe hand cream to eyeshadow palettes, we've rounded up our favorite affordable gifts that moms will love.

VIDEO: 8 Great Face Masks

 

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Origins Purify, Hydrate & Glow Mask Set

You could buy mom a gift card for a facial at a spa, or you can bring the spa to her. This trio of masks let’s mom pick the flavor that will tackle her current skin woes whether it’s dryness, uneven texture, or clogged pores.

Origins $23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

L’Occitane Limited Edition Pivoine Flora Hand Cream

The chic illustration along with the peony extract, shea butter, and vitamin E ingredients in this tube of hand cream might scream luxury, but it will only set you back $12. 

L'Occitane $12 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Tarte Tartiest Pro To Go Amazonian Clay Palette 

With Tarte's palette on her vanity, the eye makeup possibilities will be endless. This set of six shadows includes both shimmery and matte shades that can be paired for a warm smoky eye, or a soft wash of color across the lids. 

Tarte $23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Fekkai PRX Reparatives Intense Fortifying Masque Indulgent Repair

If you know mom is overdue for a trip to the salon, but your wallet says otherwise, consider gifting this reparative hair mask the next best option. Packed with omega fatty acids, it treats strands so that they look just-left-the-salon fresh. 

Frederic Fekkai $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Perfecting Wand 

Your mom isn't an ordinary mom, she's the best mom, so she desrives a lip balm that's anything but average. The sugar, mango butter, grapeseed, loofah, and black currant oils in Fresh's treatment wand simutaneously buffs, nourishes, and softens lips. 

Fresh $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Mario Badescu Aloe, Herbs, & Rosewater Facial Spray 

Mom won't know what's harder to believe: How refreshing this spray is whether she spritzes it on mid-day or post-flight, or that its price is less than a desk lunch. 

Mario Badescu $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Herbivore Calm Bath Salts 

You may have spent your teen years telling mom to "chill out", but now she literally can relax thanks to these calming bath salts.

Herbivore $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

The Body Shop Almond Milk & Honey Gently Exfoliating Cream Scrub

Almond milk and honey may sound like smoothie ingredients, but this Body Shop exfoliating cream wipes away dead skin and is equally as noursihing.

The Body Shop $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

H&M Bamboo Scented Candle 

Every time mom lights this minimalist fresh-scented candle, she'll be reminded of her favorite child: You. 

H&M $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Ariul Seven Days Mask Set 

A week's worth of K-beauty sheet masks will quickly turn mom's favorite pastime into face mask, Neflix, and chill with a flass of wine.

Ariul $20 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!