16 Designer Mother's Day Gifts That Won't Bankrupt You (and Will Make Mom Really Happy)

There's no doubt your mom should have the finest in brand name everything for Mother's Day—clothes, shoes, and all the Birkins that would make even the most designer-loving of mothers (ahem, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian) take pause. Mom clearly deserves the best and, admit it, you want to be the envy of your siblings for giving the goddess who birthed all of you the splashiest of gifts this May 8. (Hey, no judgments here.) But then reality hits and you realize you'll have to take her Dom Pérignon aspirations on your PBR budget into consideration. Womp womp.

But never fear, there are high-end designer gifts out there that don't require you to cash in your 401K or miss a rent payment. Think: Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, and other drool-worthy brands—all under $200, and super cute and functional. Because a Comme des Garçons zip pouch—with a visible logo, natch—totally passes for a chic mini-clutch and a gold kitty-embroidered card case is way more versatile for everyday than a pair of towering Charlotte Olympia platforms. You're so going to be mom's favorite this Mother's Day. Check out our picks below.

