16 Designer Mother's Day Gifts That Won't Bankrupt You (and Will Make Mom Really Happy)

Apr 13, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

There's no doubt your mom should have the finest in brand name everything for Mother's Day—clothes, shoes, and all the Birkins that would make even the most designer-loving of mothers (ahem, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian) take pause. Mom clearly deserves the best and, admit it, you want to be the envy of your siblings for giving the goddess who birthed all of you the splashiest of gifts this May 8. (Hey, no judgments here.) But then reality hits and you realize you'll have to take her Dom Pérignon aspirations on your PBR budget into consideration. Womp womp.

But never fear, there are high-end designer gifts out there that don't require you to cash in your 401K or miss a rent payment. Think: Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, and other drool-worthy brands—all under $200, and super cute and functional. Because a Comme des Garçons zip pouch—with a visible logo, natch—totally passes for a chic mini-clutch and a gold kitty-embroidered card case is way more versatile for everyday than a pair of towering Charlotte Olympia platforms. You're so going to be mom's favorite this Mother's Day. Check out our picks below.

1 of 16 Courtesy

Gucci

Card case, $180; gucci.com

2 of 16 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs

Watch, $150; marcjacobs.com

3 of 16 Courtesy

Lanvin

iPhone case, $85; net-a-porter.com

4 of 16 Courtesy

Charlotte Olympia

Card case, $195; mytheresa.com

5 of 16 Courtesy

Louis Vuitton

Los Angeles city guidebook, $36; luisaviaroma.com (more cities, here)

6 of 16 Courtesy

Saint Laurent

Embroidered cuff, $185; net-a-porter.com

7 of 16 Courtesy

Emilio Pucci

Scarf, $190; luisaviaroma.com

8 of 16 Courtesy

Alexander Wang

Coin purse, $195; alexanderwang.com

9 of 16 Courtesy

Stella McCartney

iPhone case, $75; kirnazabete.com

10 of 16 Courtesy

Diane von Furstenberg

Furry keyring, $48; matchesfashion.com

11 of 16 Courtesy

Comme des Garçons

Zip pouch, $140; barneys.com

12 of 16 Courtesy

Dolce & Gabbana

Passport case, $198; luisaviaroma.com

13 of 16 Courtesy

Moschino

Beach towel, $102; luisaviaroma.com

14 of 16 Courtesy

Alexander McQueen

Bandana, $150; luisaviaroma.com

15 of 16 Courtesy

Balenciaga

Leather bracelet, $185; mytheresa.com

16 of 16 Courtesy

Karl Lagerfeld

Choupette clutch, $175; luisaviaroma.com

