These Are the 8 Recipes Everyone Is Pinning for Their Mother's Day Menu

Courtesy (4)
Sydney Mondry
May 03, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

With Mother's Day right around the corner, it's time to start preparing those gorgeous bouquets, breakfast trays, and tasty brunch recipes. After all, what better way to say "I love you" than with a plate of warm bluberry muffins or fresh lemon scones? (The answer is diamonds, but we're trying to be realistic here.)

In search of some kitchen inspiration, we asked Pinterest for the most popular Mother's Day recipes, which include everything from baked goods to baked eggs. Take a look below, and get cooking. 

1 of 8 Syrup and Biscuits

Blueberry Buttermilk Muffins

These Blueberry Buttermilk Muffins from Syrup & Biscuits are extra rich and moist thanks to the addition of cream cheese.

Advertisement
2 of 8 Recipe Runner

Berries and Feta Salad

A bright, fruit-studded salad, like this this Berries and Feta recipe from Recipe Runner, makes for a beautiful brunch side dish.

3 of 8 Kalyn's Kitchen

Spinach and Mozzarella Egg Bake

This low-carb, gluten-free Spinach and Mozzarella Egg Bake by Kalyn's Kitchen is an ideal meal for healthy moms.

Advertisement
4 of 8 Frugal Mom Eh

California Style Eggs Benedict

Wake mom up with a tasty classic, like the California Style Eggs Benedict by Frugal Mom Eh!.

Advertisement
5 of 8 Rock Recipes

Potato Bacon Cheddar Frittata

Satiate a crowd with Rock Recipes' hearty Potato Bacon Cheddar Frittata.

Advertisement
6 of 8 The Adventure Bite

Pomosa

The two-ingredient Pomosa by The Adventure Bite is a gorgeous update on the standard mimosa.

Advertisement
7 of 8 Simple Bites)

One-Pan Crispy Bacon and Roasted Asparagus with Baked Eggs

Simple Bites' scrumptious One-Pan Crispy Bacon and Roasted Asparagus with Baked Eggs makes clean-up a breeze, so you can spend more time with mom and less time at the sink.

Advertisement
8 of 8 KT Merry/Style Me Pretty Living

Lemon Blueberry Scones

Heading over to someone else's home for brunch? Whip up these Lemon Blueberry Scones by Style Me Pretty, arrange them in a cute basket, and voilà—hostess gift and Mother's Day present all in one.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!